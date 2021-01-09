Jessica Killings Shows Off Washboard Abs, Compact Curves In Workout Attire

Fitness model and noted hardbody Jessica Killings has no qualms about sharing the fruits of her intensive workout regimen with the world. She did so once again with her latest Instagram offering; an eye-popping photo featuring her gym-honed physique in scanty workout attire.

The 31-year-old brought the heat for her nearly 2 million followers on the platform by sporting a tiny sports bra and a pair of loose-fitting booty shorts in the sexy snapshot. As a result, her washboard abs and compact curves were out for all to see.

In her caption, Killings revealed that she was in her first day of jumping back into the 75 Hard Challenge — a viral fitness trend. She confessed that she had experienced difficulty in pushing herself to do a second daily workout, but maintained that she would be using an app to help keep herself on track throughout the process.

If she was somehow falling short of her goals, though, her adoring masses didn’t seem to mind. On the contrary, they have been publicly swooning over her sensuous share in multitudes, filling the comments section with virtual catcalls.

“Wow those abs,” commented one fan of her fit form.

“Omg this fit is so cuteeeee loving the grey,” added fellow model and social media star Lindsey Pelas.

“I need to get in touch with my inner you, I swear,” wrote a third admirer.

“Keep up the PHENOMENAL work!! Looking amazing!! [fire emoji],” cheered a fourth follower.

In addition to the comments, Killings’ fans voiced their overwhelming approval for the post by double-tapping it nearly 20,000 times as a collective.

Killings was shown standing confidently in the center of the frame with her legs crossed, her upper body shifted to one side and both arms resting behind her head. As she was snapped in the medium shot, she fired a suggestive expression toward the camera.

Her face was framed by her scintillating, medium-length locks, which featured blond highlights and delicately curled ends. Meanwhile, her plump, pink lips were separated just enough to reveal some of her pearly-white teeth.

The Inland Empire, California product’s white, form-fitting sports bra — which bore the logo of a supplement line and activewear brand she reps — seemingly melded with her perky bosom. And while her gray shorts weren’t nearly as tight, they did well to accentuate her naturally curvy midsection.

Killings completed the look with a pair of knee-high socks which matched the rest of her ensemble.

In a late December update, it was Killings’ glorious glutes that took center stage as she showed her booty in action with a full-motion training slideshow.