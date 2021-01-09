Chanel West Coast Spreads Legs In Chiffon Dress With Waist-High Slits

Ridiculousness star Chanel West Coast is heating up her Instagram timeline with a hot new snapshot. The rapper wowed her 3.5 million followers on January 8 when she posted a black and white photo of herself in a risque dress.

In the sexy new pic, Chanel stood in front of a large trunked tree and black ornate fence. She leaned up against the trunk and looked off to her side as she was photographed from below. She sported a dark chiffon dress that had waist-high slits which she stuck her mile-long legs through. The “Sharon Stoned” singer spread her legs and crouched down slightly revealing her bronzed limbs.

The dress also had a deep plunge which was full of crisscrossing strings. Chanel flashed an ample amount of cleavage in the garb which also had a train that blew in the wind. She also sported sky-high heels which made her point her toes.

Chanel complimented the outfit with dangling earrings and a thin bangle bracelet. She had her nails perfectly manicured which came to sharp points. The reality tv star also wore her long locks in old Hollywood-style faves, which she swept to one side of her face.

In the caption for the post, Chanel said she had her head in the clouds and added three cloud emoji. She tagged several accounts in the photo, which included her makeup artist, hairstylist, and several creative directors.

In under an hour, the hot new photo had brought in over 12,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans. The comments section filled up with sweet compliments for the “40 Yard Dash” rapper, as followers gushed over her sexy outfit and enviable physique.

“OMG SO BEAUTIFUL!!!!” one fan wrote with a heart-eyed smiley face.

“You’re so gorgeous, I can’t even take it” a second admirer added.

“I’m on cloud nine,” a third user commented.

“Can we talk about those legs though,” a fourth fan asked.

The new upload follows a long line of sexy posts from Chanel, who likes to keep her Instagram timeline spicy. Earlier this week she dazzled her millions of followers when she posed in thigh-high snakeskin boots which she tucked skintight green pants into. The 32-year-old posed in front of a vintage car while wearing a deep V-neck shirt which revealed her cleavage. She shared several photos from the car photoshoot which she separated into two separate posts. The uploads brought in over 91,000 likes combined as well as 1,200 comments.