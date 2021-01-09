Sara Underwood Goes Braless Under A Ruffled Pink Crop Top

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood tantalized her 8.9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a series of snaps in which she rocked a sexy ensemble and incorporated pictures captured in different types of lighting. She used the opportunity to survey her audience, asking them in the caption to share which type of lighting they preferred.

The ensemble Sara wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she tagged the company’s Instagram page in the first slide as well as in the caption of the post. She also included the full names of all the pieces she was wearing, in case her fans were interested in picking up any of the garments.

Sara showcased her curvaceous figure in a long-sleeved crop top crafted from a pink ribbed fabric that stretched over her bombshell body. The look had a scooped neckline that revealed a hint of cleavage, and the two halves of her shirt were connected in the middle with two thin straps tied in bows. A ruffled embellishment extended along the bottom of the garment, about two inches below her breasts, adding a flirtatious flair to the outfit while also showing off her toned stomach.

Sara paired the sultry cropped shirt with a pair of high-waisted jeans in a light wash. The waistband hugged her slim waist, accentuating her hourglass curves, and the denim clung to her toned thighs. Her blond locks were pulled back in two pigtails, and her short bangs framed her stunning features.

She shared a side-by-side shot in the first slide, and in the following two, posted one shot where the sun beamed down on her figure, and the other where it illuminated her from behind. Her hands were tucked in her pockets when the photos were captured, her lips parted. In one snap, she had her gaze lowered, and in the other, she was focused on something in the distance.

A breathtaking beach was visible behind her in both shots, the blue water studded with rock formations and a tree-covered hill in the distance.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 29,100 likes as well as 494 comments in just two hours.

“Loving the back lighting in these, adds a softness to the image,” one fan wrote, weighing in on the two options.

“Gorgeous,” another commented simply, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“You look stunning,” a third fan added.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara thrilled her audience with a steamy shot in which she stretched out on a blue loveseat in her cabin wearing a nude lace bodysuit that left little to the imagination.