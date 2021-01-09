Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Insane Curves In Scanty Gray Top And Skintight Pants

Australian bombshell Tammy Hembrow stunned thousands of Instagram users once more on Friday, January 8, when she shared some smoking-hot new images of herself in a revealing ensemble.

The 26-year-old fitness guru was captured in a lush setting for the two-slide series, as several palm trees and a body of water painted the background. Tammy struck two eye-catching poses that displayed her figure from different perspectives.

In the first image, she posed slightly from her left side and propped her booty out to emphasize her curvy form. She rotated her head a bit to her left to share a pout with the camera and gaze into its lens. Her entire body was visible in the second snapshot, as she stood facing the camera with her legs parted. She also grabbed on her long, platinum blond locks, which were styled in two pigtails, with her left hand.

Her almond-shaped fingernails appeared to be perfectly manicured, completed with a pink polish and a sophisticated white tip design. She also rocked a bold white polish on her pedicured toenails.

Tammy showed off her famous physique in a scanty, gray, snakeskin-print ensemble. Her tiny top featured a single, thick shoulder-strap, and a plunging neckline that exposed much of her cleavage and a bit of sideboob. The garment also featured a cropped body and a lace-up design that drew the eye to her midsection.

Her matching high-waisted pants, which featured flared bottoms, were quite tight on her, showcasing her curvy hips, pert booty and slim core.

She finished the look off with a white Prada bag, square transparent sunglasses, and a pair of gray flip flops.

In the post’s caption, she simply shared a red-lips emoji.

The sizzling series looked to be a hit on the social media sphere as it amassed more than 159,000 likes in less than one day of being live. Hundreds of fans also expressed their adulation for the model, her form, her stunning looks, and her ensemble in the comments section.

“You never cease to amaze me, so stunning,” one Instagram user wrote, filling their comment with a string of heart-eye symbols.

“Howwww do you look so amazing all the damn time,” a second fan wanted to know.

“Been glowing a lil different lately and we love it,” a third admirer gushed, following with a yellow heart and sparkle emoji.

“Always on point,” a fourth individual asserted.

The model often shares breathtaking content with her fans on Instagram. Just yesterday, she uploaded some images of herself wearing a tiny thong bikini while riding around on a jet ski.