Joe Biden Says Josh Hawley & Ted Cruz Should Not Resign, Praises Mitch McConnell

At a press conference on Friday, President-elect Joe Biden said that Republican Senators Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas should not resign.

According to a video clip from The Hill, which can be viewed below, Biden was asked point blank whether Hawley and Cruz should offer their resignations in light of Wednesday’s events at the U.S. Capitol.

The president-elect said that the best way to oust the two Republicans is to beat them in an election because the American people now realize what they represent.

“I think they should be just flat beaten the next time they run. I think the American public has a real good clear look at who they are. They’re part of the big lie, the big lie.”

Hawley and Cruz endorsed President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud and led the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Biden made sure to praise lawmakers who stood up to Trump, Hawley and Cruz as they sought to overturn the results of the presidential race.

The Democrat noted that members of his own party have criticized him for repeatedly saying that he wants to work with Republicans, but stressed that he is “proud” of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Utah. Sen. Mitt Romney and others for finally standing up to Trump.

“I’ve worked hard with — and against — the soon-to-be former majority leader Mitch McConnell. I thought what he said on the floor of the United States Senate was, in fact, the right thing to do,” Biden said, noting that it was clear McConnell was “ashamed” of his colleagues.

Biden revealed that he recently spoke to Romney, saying that he has “enormous respect” for the senator, even though he competed against him in 2012. The president-elect described Romney as a man of integrity who “lives his faith” and insisted that pro-Trump Republicans make up the minority of the GOP.

Biden stressed that this is not the time for partisan bickering, saying that Democratic and Republican lawmakers need to work together to tackle the challenges that lie ahead.

“This is about people who understand what this country is about and the things we have to agree on,” he stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, both Hawley and Cruz have faced pressure to resign after violence broke out at the U.S. Capitol. Missouri’s top newspapers, The Kansas City Star and St. Louis Post-Dispatch, published editorials urging Hawley to step down.