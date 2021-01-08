Brit Manuela Slays In A Teeny Black Bikini & Other Scanty Swimwear Looks In Sizzling Multi-Pic Update

Brit Manuela is ready for her next tropical vacation, per her latest Instagram share. The model took to her account on Friday, January 8 to express her excitement for her upcoming vacation in two weeks with a sizzling compilation of throwback snaps, all of which saw her showing some serious skin.

The brunette bombshell maxed out the social media platform’s posting limit in the new addition to her feed, sharing a total of ten photos that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The series kicked off with a steamy shot of Brit getting soaking wet underneath an outdoor shower that was surrounded by vibrant green foliage. She posed directly in front of the camera, gazing intently at its lens with an alluring stare as a heavy stream of water drenched her body, which was clad in a teeny bikini that left little to the imagination.

The fitness trainer looked as gorgeous as ever in the barely there black two-piece that popped against her deep tan. The two-piece included a minuscule halter-style top with a wide, plunging neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage.

The matching bottoms of the set boasted a racy design as well, leaving even more of Brit’s flawless physique exposed for her followers to admire. The number boasted a daringly high-cut style that showcased her curvy hips and shapely thighs. Meanwhile, its thin waistband sat low on her hips, drawing attention to her flat tummy and chiseled abs.

Brit continued to slay throughout the remaining nine slides in the post, most of which saw her rocking more scanty swimwear. She wore a turquoise two-piece in one snap that captured her soaking up some sun on a beautiful beach. Another slide contained a short video of the model rocking a cheeky, mismatched bikini while dancing with joy on the shore.

The final image saw her sitting on top of a large rock with her back to the camera. She sported a pair of thong-style bikini bottoms in the snap that teased her followers with a peek at her pert derriere.

Fans were quick to show Brit some love for the eye-popping upload, with dozens flocking to the comments section to let their admiration be known.

“OMG you are stunning Brit,” one person wrote.

“Literal goddess,” quipped another fan.

“Oh my! You’re so perfect I wanna cry,” a third follower remarked.

“Nice gallery. Good memories. Fabulous,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up nearly 47,000 likes after three hours of going live.