WWE Rumors: Reported Reason For Seth Rollins’ Recent Backstage Heat With ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Revealed

Citing a recent report from Fightful Select, Sportskeeda has revealed that WWE superstars Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle have squashed their long-reported backstage beef.

According to sources who were present at last year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view — which saw both superstars involved in the tag team main event match — the performers buried the hatchet after approaching each other backstage to discuss their problems during the show.

The report claimed that their issues have since been “rectified,” and they’re open to working together down the line. Considering that both men are regarded as two of the best in-ring performers in the company, this development will come as welcome news to their fans.

News of the pair having heat with each other made headlines last year after Rollins claimed that he had no desire to working with “The King of Bros.” Rollins’ words came as a shock to many considering that he’d previously praised Riddle’s work. However, the former Universal Champion didn’t state what his specific issue was.

The lack of clear-cut reasons for Rollins’ remarks led to fans and pundits doing some digging in an attempt to figure out what had happened. As The Inquisitr previously documented, it was speculated that Rollins took umbrage with Riddle’s wife criticizing Becky Lynch, who is the former Universal Champion’s real-life fiancee and the mother of his child.

Riddle’s wife claimed in an Instagram post that her rear end looks better than most of WWE’s female performers, citing Lynch as an example of a performer who she looks better than. She then went on to explain why she criticized the company’s women’s division.

“It’s funny because there have been multiple female wrestlers that have asked to train with me. Each one of them look great in their gear. Clearly, they know what they are doing (especially if they want to train with yours truly). ALL females freaking SQUAT and go HARD!”

As The Inquisitr and Sportskeeda articles pointed out, a fan stated that Riddle had spoken ill of Rollins’ work during a conversation they had. According to the fan, “The King of Bros” was critical of Rollins’ in-ring work, and also stated Riddle felt that “The Messiah” hadn’t evolved as a character in quite some time.

Riddle is known for speaking his mind and offending some of his WWE peers. As Sportskeeda highlighted, his remarks have also landed him in well-documented confrontations with Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. However, it’s believed that top members of management find the mouthy star entertaining.