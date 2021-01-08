Rachel Ward Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging White Corset While Posing In A Kitchen

On Friday, January 8, British model Rachel Ward shared a series of stunning snaps with her 623,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 30-year-old posing in a kitchen. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Manchester, England.

Rachel opted to wear a white strapless corset that showcased her incredible curves. The color of the low-cut garment also looked gorgeous against her tan skin. She paired the revealing top with light gray skintight pants. The model accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings.

For the casual photo shoot, the blond bombshell pulled back her honey-colored hair in a sleek bun, allowing fans to get a better view of her gorgeous face. Her nails were also painted a vampy color.

In the first image, Rachel leaned to the right, pressing her hip against the kitchen island. She touched the glass, containing a clear liquid, that had been placed in front of her. She focused her gaze on the camera lens and parted her full lips. She struck a nearly identical pose in the following photo, save for the fact that she moved her shoulders and head slightly.

Rachel tagged the clothing retailer Fashion Nova in the caption and body of the post, suggesting that is where she received her outfit.

Quite a few of Rachel’s followers took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Gorgeous babe,” wrote one fan, adding both a kissing face and a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Wow looking so beautiful,” added a different devotee, along with a heart-eye and a red heart emoji.

“Wow you are looking so incredible and so beautifying [sic] I love this look so much beauty queen,” remarked another admirer.

“You are so beautiful! Can’t cope with you,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Rachel engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 13,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that she has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, quite a few of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a gold dress that clung to her curvaceous figure. That post has been liked over 12,000 times since it was shared.