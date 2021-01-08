Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Video: Faith Loses It

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week, January 13 through 15, promises plenty of drama in Genoa City. Kevin tries to deny Phyllis her opportunity to blackmail Victoria, and Abby thinks her upset stomach may be more than an illness. Elsewhere, Faith loses it on Adam, and Amanda falls into Devon’s arms, sobbing.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) really wants Kevin (Greg Rikaart) to hand over Gloria’s (Judith Chapman) thumb drive. It has information that will allow Phyllis to blackmail Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and get revenge after Victoria recently tried to take over The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Although Phyllis reassures the new father that nobody will ever know that he was involved, it seems as if Kevin may decide it isn’t worth the risk to help out Phyllis. He feels he has too much to lose these days with things in his life going so well.

Elsewhere, Chance (Donny Boaz) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) realize that she’s having nausea. While he seems concerned about his new wife, Abby wonders if perhaps her upset stomach is a good sign. After all, it could be a sign of morning sickness, which would mean she is pregnant after a few months of the couple trying.

Elsewhere, an angry Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) lays into her Uncle Adam (Mark Grossman) when he dares to show his face at Crimson Lights. She thought he’d planned to leave Genoa City with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to start a life near Connor (Judah Mackey). Obviously, Faith has no idea that Chelsea suffered a stroke and faces a long road ahead with her recovery, and she tells Adam to change his plans back and get out of town. She’s aghast that Adam failed to leave, and Faith doesn’t feel that he deserves to live near the many victims of his crimes. However, Faith’s lashing out is also a result of the continued bullying she’s faced since Adam’s misdeeds became common knowledge after Billy (Jason Thompson) published the exposé on Adam.

Devon (Bryton James) opens his door to a sobbing Amanda (Mishael Morgan). She finally gets Naya (Ptosha Storey) to meet with her. Amanda wants some answers about her past, and she hopes that Naya can provide them. The woman clearly does not want to face her past and has not been nice to Amanda at all. After they finally meet, the pain is too much for Amanda, and she collapses straight into Devon’s arms, looking for comfort.