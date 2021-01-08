Arianny Celeste Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body As Well As Her Son’s Adorable Nursery

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a trio of shots in which she showed off her post-baby body as well as her newborn son’s nursery. The pictures were captured in her home, as she happily indicated in the geotag, and her son was featured in some of the shots.

For the first image, Arianny stood holding her baby close to her chest. She looked casual yet stunning in a pale gray crop top and matching leggings. The crop top had a deep neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thin spaghetti straps that extended over her shoulders, leaving her toned arms on display.

The leggings hugged her shapely hips and sculpted thighs, with some ruched detailing over her calves adding some visual interest to the look. She kept the rest of the ensemble simple, adding two bangle bracelets as her only accessory.

Her baby wore a simple onesie and a gray knit hat, and the two both looked at the camera, a smile gracing Arianny’s features. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her back in voluminous curls as she posed in the nursery with her son in her arms.

For the second image, she shared a close-up picture of her child sitting in the gray chair with an adorable cloud pillow tucked behind him and a cable-knit blanket with colorful pom poms draped over the back of the seat.

The third picture focused solely on the room itself, showing off the neutral space with pops of blue throughout. Arianny had a piece of art with her child’s name on it and a graffiti lightning bolt hanging on one wall, and the other wall was covered in a star mural. A knit blanket with several different colors and figures was draped over the edge of a crib, and a large ottoman with a graphic print in neutral tones was positioned in front of the armchair in the corner. A wood bead and string chandelier with a bohemian vibe hung above the crib like a mobile.

Arianny made sure to tag several of the local businesses she used in the space in the caption of the post, in case any of her fans were interested. Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 29,500 likes within 21 hours of going live. It also racked up 284 comments from her audience.

“I absolutely love what you did for his nursery,” one fan wrote.

“I am literally obsessed with him,” another follower chimed in, including a string of heart eyes emoji, complimenting Arianny’s adorable baby boy.

“You have great taste,” a third fan commented.

“Awww this is so cute!” another added.

