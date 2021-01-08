Ciara Spreads Her Legs & Debuts Pale Pink Hair In Latest Instagram Post

Singer Ciara tantalized her 26.9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy snap in which she rocked a two-piece set and pastel tresses.

Ciara was perched on a sleek bench with a white top and subtle red lighting coming from underneath. The wall behind her was white as well, and the neutral setting provided the perfect backdrop for her overall look to pop.

Ciara rocked a printed crop top with a loose fit and short sleeves. The sleeves came to just above her elbows, and the fabric draped over her chest, the hem hanging loose rather than staying close to her figure. The garment was crafted from a dark fabric with a delicate print that drew the eye towards her body.

She paired the loose top with figure-hugging bottoms crafted from the same material. The pants were high-waisted, accentuating her slim waist, and the fabric stretched over her toned thighs and shapely calves.

She finished off the ensemble with a few edgy accessories, including her footwear, a pair of lace-up black boots with chunky platform heels. She added a few rings, as well as a choker wrapped around her neck. Despite being indoors, she also had a pair of sunglasses with a retro vibe perched atop her nose.

Her hair was styled in a simple look, parted in the middle with the silky tresses tumbling down her chest and back. Though her roots were dark, the rest of her hair was a soft pink shade that stood out against the dark print of her outfit.

She rested one hand on the bench behind her and laid the other forearm across her thigh, her hand dangling between her legs as she posed for the photo. Her expression served up some major attitude, and in the caption, she gave her fans some information about her outfit.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received 946 comments within just four hours of going live, as well as 124,900 likes from her eager audience.

“Body like a Benz ALREADY!!” one fan wrote, captivated by Ciara’s fit figure.

“Forever fly!!!!!! Was down since 1 2 step!! She will always glow up,” another follower chimed in, referencing one of Ciara’s hits.

“So beautiful,” a third fan remarked.

“Dope,” another added simply, including a string of flame emoji in the compliment.

Back in November 2020, as The Inquisitr reported, Ciara stunned her audience with a series of snaps in which she rocked a bold red-and-black gown with a plunging neckline and sinfully sexy slit on one side with some thigh-high boots for a tantalizing look.