Laurence Bédard Puts On A Busty Display In Black Lingerie: ‘Satin Baby’

Laurence's dark look had an unusual design that drew attention to her chest.

Laurence Bédard put her cleavage front and center while modeling risqué lingerie for her latest photoshoot. The model took to Instagram on Friday, January 8, to show off her dark and alluring intimate apparel.

Laurence chose to pose in a setting with decor and furnishings that fit with the vibe of her edgy look. She sat on a couch with tufted leather upholstery in a rich shade of mahogany. Behind her, a number of bronze statuettes of robed figures with sat on a table.

The Canadian social media sensation slayed in a black satin teddy. The garment featured semi-sheer floral lace accents on the sides and bust, including one over a cutout in the center of the chest. It was positioned between the teddy’s uniquely designed cups. They boasted underwire that fulfilled its purpose by curving underneath Laurence’s voluptuous breasts to provide lift and shaping. However, unlike most underwire, the inner ends of the pieces of rigid material met in the middle of the model’s pneumatic cleavage.

Laurence styled her lingerie with a black fur coat and a pair of mid-calf boots. However, due to the way her picture was cropped, little of her footwear was visible. She drew further attention to her chest with a textured gold necklace. The stiff statement piece was shaped like a V. Black shading in its grooves gave it an antique appearance. Her other bling included multiple gold rings, including an armor-like piece that covered one finger from its middle knuckle up.

She wore her dark auburn hair blown out so that it was sleek and straight, and she styled it with a neat side part. She was pictured lifting her hands up so that her fingers grazed her silky tresses.

Laurence sat with her legs crossed, which better displayed the body art on her right thigh. She tucked her chin and her directed her eyes downward, as if she was looking at her exposed cleavage.

Laurence deemed herself a “satin baby” in her caption, and it didn’t take long for her followers to come up with hundreds of flattering ways to describe her in the comments section. They also rewarded her post with over 57,000 likes.

“You have me on my knees at your feet My Beautiful Goddess I love the way you melt my heart and soul,” gushed one devotee.

“Looking like the boss here,” another message read.

“She’s that diamond you don’t come across very often,” added a third fan.

Laurence proved that she can also shine bright in the color red in a recent Instagram share. She was pictured rocking a scarlet lingerie set that left little of her fantastic figure to the imagination.