Sommer Ray Flashes Famous Booty In Skintight White Sweats

Instagram sensation Sommer Ray wowing her 25.7 million followers with a sexy new series of snaps. The social media influencer uploaded a new post on January 8 which contained six different photos. Sommer was promoting her clothing line and the launch of her new men’s and unisex garbs which can now be purchased on her website.

Sommer modeled some of the new clothes in her post and showed off her outfit from all different angles as she posed in a hotel room. The 24-year-old wore a tight white sweatsuit that read “no bad vibes please” on the front of her hoodie. The matching pants clung to her skin and had separate phrases about “good vibes” written across her thighs.

In one of the pics, Sommer flashed her famous backside to her fans as she pulled up on her sweatpants. The bottoms featured one pocket and rose high on her waist. The pants were tucked into white crew socks and were paired with matching Nike sneakers.

The model wore her signature wild hair down and in loose waves which she swept to one side of her face. She had to move her long locks out of the way in a few of the photos to reveal a large design on the back of her hoodie which featured a black sun. Sommer also wore some small gold hoop earrings and several silver rings across her fingers.

In under an hour, the upload had over 120,000 likes and hundreds of comments. In the comments section, Sommer’s fans applauded her new launch, while others complimented her assets.

“I love your hair, it’s beautiful and wild like you,” one fan wrote.

“That hoodie is dope,” another added.

“Marry me,” a third fan proposed.

“Yessss, I’m proud of you Sommer, ily,” a fourth follower said.

The comments section also filled up with a plethora of emoji which included the crown, heart-eyed smiley face, and peach to symbolize her backside.

Sommer’s newest post is one of her more conservative to date, as the model has been showing off her killer body in revealing outfits lately. On January 6, the influencer flashed a lot of skin to her followers when she posed in a monochromatic blush pink workout ensemble. The outfit consisted of high-waisted yoga pants, a matching sports bra, and a crop top pullover that landed above her chest. Sommer squatted down and flashed her cleavage to her millions of followers as she gazed into the camera.