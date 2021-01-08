Joe Biden Must Resign Before Being Sworn In For ‘Demonizing’ Trump Supporters, Author Says

Author Scott Adams believes that President-elect Joe Biden’s response to the rioters that stormed the U.S. Capitol hill on Wednesday warrant his resignation.

“In related news, every politician who did not condemn the Antifa/BLM violence all year, and the Portland riots this week, should resign today too,” he tweeted.

“And Biden should resign too, before he is sworn in, for demonizing half the country.”

The Dilbert creator also called on any members of Congress who are not making active efforts to reform America’s electoral system to resign.

The author’s comment came in the wake of Biden’s Thursday speech in which he condemned Donald Trump’s supporters who stormed the Capitol the day before. Per NBC News, the President-elect argued against calling those involved “protesters.”

“They were a riotous mob, insurrectionists, domestic terrorists. It’s that basic. It’s that simple,” he said.

Biden blamed Trump for the riots and later announced Merrick Garland as his nominee for attorney general. He suggested that the Department of Justice has been turned into a political tool under Trump’s administration and presented Garland as someone who could restore the department’s integrity

According to Adams, Biden might have been threatening Trump supporters with his remarks.

Did Biden encourage violence against Trump supporters yesterday or did his speech just have that "feel" to it? So far, worst president ever, and he hasn't even been sworn in. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) January 8, 2021

In another tweet, the author compared Biden’s pre-inauguration actions to Trump’s.

“If the presidential comparisons have started yet, Trump’s pre-inauguration period was the best I have ever seen, promoting American jobs, in particular. Biden is using his time to demonize half the country. Score so far: Trump 1, Biden 0.”

Joshua Lott / Getty Images

People reported that Trump’s recent executive order could see rioters facing up to 10 years in prison. In a statement on Thursday, Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen claimed that the DOJ is working with the FBI, ATF, Metropolitan Police Department, and the public to identify rioters involved in Wednesday’s event and charge federal crimes where applicable.

While Adams has criticized Biden’s apparent different reaction to BLM protests and the recent riots, others have argued that there was a significant difference in law enforcement’s response to both groups. As The Inquisitr reported, The Intercept journalist Natasha Lennard noted that D.C. police arrested 289 people in one night and 736 people in over a week over the summer amid the George Floyd protests. Notably, just 14 arrests were made for hours after the Capitol was infiltrated, and a total of 52 were arrested by the end of the night.

The Intercept journalist Ryan Devereaux also noted that the attack on the historic American structure was openly planned for weeks and touted by the president. Regardless, law enforcement appeared underprepared for the protests.