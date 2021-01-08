‘Pathetic Loser’ Donald Trump Is ‘Going Out Like A Little B*tch,’ Conservative Commentator Says

In a series of tweets posted on Friday, conservative commentator Mike Cernovich ripped into President Donald Trump and weighed in on the apparent power struggle in the Republican Party.

Earlier in the day, the commander-in-chief clarified that he will not be attending the inauguration of his successor, Democrat Joe Biden, who won both the popular vote and the Electoral College in the 2020 presidential election.

In a tweet, Cernovich said that this shows how “pathetic” Trump is, even though his supporters don’t want to admit it.

“A sore, pathetic loser leaving the field. Die hard fans will pretend he didn’t say it. To everyone else, this is the end. Going out like a little b*tch.”

“Trump is weakened and hiding, like when he went into a bunker during summer riots,” Cernovich added in a follow-up tweet, referring to Trump’s decision to stay out of the spotlight during the Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality.

The commentator noted that there seems to be a power struggle in the GOP, with prominent politicians and conservative figures competing to take Trump’s place and possibly launch a White House bid in 2024.

“Someone strong enough has to push him aside. Who will rise to this historic occasion?” Cernovich asked.

In another Twitter post, Cernovich pointed out that Senators Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas appear to be positioning themselves as Trump’s heirs. Both endorsed the president’s claims about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential race and tried to contest the results during Senate’s certification of Electoral College votes.

“Now is the time to call him weak, say he led his supporters into an ambush,” Cernovich wrote, noting that neither Hawley nor Cruz are strong enough to take control over the party because they got themselves into a “mess” by endorsing voter fraud claims and suggesting they could overturn the results of the election.

In another tweet, Cernovich said that the president’s daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, appears to be the heir apparent, but opined that those Republicans who stick their necks out for non-violent protesters will be able to take control of the GOP.

“Protect the lawful protesters, defend the ones who cluelessly walked in during chaos but had no idea, and push Trump out of the way,” he wrote.

Trump conceded, it’s time to go home https://t.co/uhdhlL914P — Cerno (@Cernovich) January 8, 2021

Trump conceded defeat in the 2020 presidential election on Thursday. In a video message, he addressed his supporters and the entire nation, saying that it was his “honor” to serve in the White House. Trump also condemned the violence at the U.S. Capitol and said that those who participated in the riots should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.