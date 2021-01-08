Christie Brinkley, 66, Sizzles In A Tiny Turquoise Bikini Top And Shorts

Christie Brinkley delighted her audience with yet another group of shots that showed her rocking part of a bikini. The supermodel shared the images to her Instagram feed on January 8, and they’ve been earning her a ton of attention from fans.

The upload included four photos that captured her in the same skin-baring bikini top. The first image in the series saw Brinkley posing on the beach. She stood in front of a large cliff and a stretch of ocean and sky could be seen at her side. She placed one arm near her side and tipped the brim of her hat with her other hand, looking down toward the ground with a smile. She appeared to be walking away in the next upload, which captured her figure from another angle.

In the third shot, she crossed one leg over the other and placed her arms on the stone. The last image was snapped at a closer angle, treating her fans to a great view of her bombshell body. The 66-year-old opted to wear a bikini top and shorts that did her fit figure nothing but favors.

On her upper half, Brinkley rocked a tiny turquoise top that left little to the imagination. The piece featured a set of tiny triangular cups and a scooping neckline that left her bronze bust well on display. It had a set of thin straps that fit tightly on her shoulders, while her bronze arms were left bare.

She teamed the look with a pair of black spandex shorts. She wore their waistband high on her hips, covering her navel and highlighting her tiny waist. The garment fit snugly on her thighs, cutting off near her upper legs and exposing her bronze stems in their entirety.

She kept her accessories simple, sporting a silver watch on one wrist, which provided the look with just the right amount of bling. She also wore a matching ring on her finger to complete the look. In a few of the images, Brinkley wore a straw hat. She styled her short tresses down in loose curls.

The post has been getting noticed. Within a matter of minutes, it has accrued thousands of likes and dozens of comments.

“Always beach chic,” one follower wrote, adding a few red hearts to the end of their words.

“Can I come visit you and drink from the fountain of youth in your backyard!!” asked a second fan.

“So glad you’re in your happy place and having fun,” a third added.

“Always always a magnificent ray of uplifting light for us all. ThankYou beautiful wise lady,” gushed a fourth admirer.