Alessandra Ambrosio Flirtatiously Swirls Her Dress In A Sizzling Series Of Snaps

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio stunned her 10.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling series of snaps taken outside in a breathtaking setting.

The photos were captured in Cachoeira do Bom Jesus, Santa Catarina, Brazil, as the geotag indicated. Alessandra tagged photographer and filmmaker Matias Ternes in the first image, giving him credit for the snaps.

Alessandra flaunted her fit figure in a colorful printed dress with a majorly beachy vibe. The top portion was nearly a bandeau style, with two cups stretching across her chest, secured by thin straps that criss-crossed above her cleavage and wrapped around her neck. The pattern incorporated shades of red, pink, green, blue and more, and appeared to be some type of tropical print with various plants.

A circular embellishment was nestled just below her breasts, and two large cut-outs left her toned abdomen almost entirely exposed. A semi-sheer patch of fabric stretched from the embellishment to the waistband of her look. The fabric then flowed down in a maxi skirt with a figure-hugging layer underneath.

Alessandra’s brunette locks were pulled back in a messy bun, and in the first image, she had her face turned towards the sun as she soaked in the warmth. She added a few accessories to her look, including a watch and some layered bracelets, and her hands played with the skirt of her ensemble.

The second image was a dramatic snap in which a portion of Alessandra’s skirt blew out in the wind beside her as she reached her arms upwards in a stunning pose.

In the last two shots in the update, Alessandra flaunted the back of the look, which featured a strap of horizontal fabric stretching across her mid-back and not much else.

Her sun-kissed skin glowed in the light of the setting sun, and she gazed flirtatiously over her shoulder in the final share, looking absolutely stunning.

Her audience couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 49,700 likes within three hours of going live. It also racked up 356 comments from her audience.

“Your dress looks beautiful,” one fan wrote, loving her beachy ensemble.

“Must be the best looking woman on this planet,” another follower chimed in.

“Unreal,” a third fan commented, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“I love this outfit! What brand is this?” another follower questioned, wanting all the details on Alessandra’s attire.

