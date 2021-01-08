Jilissa Zoltko Showcases Major Cleavage And Round Booty In Scanty Workout Ensemble

Social media sensation Jilissa Zoltko uploaded some eye-catching new photos of her enviable figure on Friday, January 8, wowing her 1 million Instagram followers.

The 23-year-old was photographed near a storefront with reflective glass for the four-slide series as she switched between numerous sultry poses.

In the first image, she stood with the front of her body facing the camera as she popped one hip out. She placed her right hand on her face and directed her sweet gaze towards the camera’s lens. She posed from her left side in the second slide, flaunting her pert booty as she rotated her head over her shoulder to share a pout with the camera. The third snapshot displayed the front of her form once more as she smiled widely and pushed her chest out, while the fourth showed her in a more sexy light.

Her long, highlighted, blond hair was parted in the middle and styled in slight waves that fell around her shoulders and back. She rocked her nails long with a classic French tip design.

The model highlighted her killer curves in a black workout ensemble from Bo and Tee, a U.S.-based athleisure-wear company. Her top featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders, a low-cut neckline that exposed a great deal of cleavage, and a cropped body that called attention to her flat core.

She teamed the garment with matching high-rise leggings that tightly hugged her figure, putting her curvy hips, pert booty, and toned legs on display. She completed the look with a black Prada shoulder bag, and sunglasses.

She added some glitz to the look with a few pieces of jewelry, including a gold Cartier bracelet, a pair of hoop earrings, and a gold ring.

In the post’s caption, she promoted Bo and Tee and tagged their Instagram handle.

The smoking-hot post went live just two hours ago and has already amassed more than 15,000 likes, proving to be very popular with fans. Nearly 200 social media users also headed to the comments section, where they complimented the model on her physique, her good looks, and her choice of attire.

“You are so beautiful,” one individual commented, following with a single heart-eye, drooling-face and fire emoji

“Wow you are incredible xx,” another admirer chimed in.

“Insanely cute, so attractive! Nice smile,” a third fan gushed, inundating their compliment with red and pink heart symbols.

“Woaaah incredible. You are perfect,” a fourth user added.

The stunner has promoted Bo and Tee’s clothing on more than one occasion in the past. Just on January 6, she shared some photos of herself in a scanty beige ensemble by the brand.