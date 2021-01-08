Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Ample Assets In Low-Cut Top & Plaid Miniskirt

Lindsey Pelas thrilled her Instagram followers with a steamy new update on Friday afternoon. The stunning model showcased her hourglass figure as she rocked a skimpy ensemble.

In the sexy shot, Lindsey looked like a total smokeshow while flaunting her ample assets in a low-cut top and plaid miniskirt. The shirt fit tightly around her busty chest and boasted long sleeves that clung to her trim arms. The plunging neckline also showed off her massive cleavage.

She added the skimpy skirt, which hugged her curvaceous hips and fit snugly around her petite waist. The garment also accentuated her toned thighs in the process.

Lindsey stood outdoors for the shot. She had one arm hanging at her side while the other was pushed away from her body slightly. Her back was arched as she leaned forward and pushed her chest outward. She had her legs apart and her head tilted as she gave a steamy stare into the camera.

In the background, a sign advertising Lindsey’s latest project could be seen. A gorgeous cityscape, and a bright, blue sky were also visible through a nearby window.

In the caption, Lindsey encouraged her fans to tune into social media to watch her open packages of sports cards. She also geotagged her location as Hollywood, California.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the middle. The locks were styled in bouncy curled strands that hung down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

Lindsey’s over 8.7 million followers appeared to approve of the photo by clicking the like button more than 17,000 times within the first two hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 280 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Absolutely gorgeous woman,” one follower wrote.

“Sounds awesome, can’t wait, you’re beautiful,” another gushed.

“You are the eighth wonder of the world,” a third user stated.

“Look at that cleavage! Gorgeous blonde hair too!” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves for her sizzling online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, teeny tops, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsey recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted to go braless underneath of a skintight white mini dress as she soaked up some sunshine. That post was also a big hit among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 131,000 likes and over 1,600 comments.