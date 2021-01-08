Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Izabel Goulart Shows Off Bronze Booty And Tan Lines In A Teeny Thong

Izabel took a stroll on a beach in St. Barths.

Brazilian bombshell Izabel Goulart showed her love for the sun in more ways than one in a new photo and video posted to her Instagram page.

The former Victoria’s Secret model has appeared in the glossy pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, so she knows a thing or two about showing off her incredible figure to its best advantage while rocking revealing beachwear. In her latest IG post, she did just this by sharing a back view of what she looked like rocking a thong bikini.

Izabel’s bathing suit was a light orange color that complemented the warm tones in her bronze skin. The back of her bottoms consisted of nothing but a tiny ruched triangle of fabric with the piece’s side ties threaded through it. The strings were knotted in bows that were positioned high on the model’s curvy hips, revealing pale tan lines from a different thong with a lower waistline.

Her top featured a strappy design with cords that crisscrossed just below her shoulder blades. They wrapped around her midsection again and were tied in the middle of her back. Her shoulder straps were also formed from skinny strings.

Izabel’s photo showed her on beach. As per her geotag, the scenic seashore was located in St. Barths. The scintillating sun beamed down on her statuesque form, giving her deep tan a slight glow. In her caption, she showed her love for the sunshine by tweaking the lyrics to one of pop star Cyndi Lauper’s biggest hits.

Izabel’s brunette hair streamed down her back in shiny, windswept waves. She was walking toward the sea’s swirling swash, and she was photographed just as she lifted up one foot to reveal that its bottom was covered with damp sand. In the distance, a windsurfer rode the rolling turquoise waves.

The pic captured the length and litheness of the model’s legs, as well as her thigh gap. Her pert posterior and wasp waist also drew the eye.

Izabel’s second slide was the video version of the alluring image. She was filmed slowly strolling forward as a sea breeze blew her hair back.

Her post has amassed over 117,000 likes since it went live on her account, and her followers have left over 1,000 messages in the comments section.

“Girls just want Iza’s body,” wrote one fan of her fit physique.

“You have absolutely gorgeous legs!!!” gushed another admirer.

“Dream Body dreamlike,” read a third message.

In another recent video, Izabel flaunted her backside in a colorful thong bikini while showing off her adventurous side by leaping off a high cliff.