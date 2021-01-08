Hungarian Model Anita Herbert Slays In Tiny Black Bikini

Anita Herbert gave her 2.4 million Instagram followers something to be motivate by on Friday, January 8, with her most recent update. The Hungarian fitness model and trainer took to the popular social media platform to share a hot new photo that saw her clad in a stylish swimsuit that put her chiseled physique front and center.

The snapshot showed Herbert posing outdoors in front of low vegetation on a bright, sunny day. She was captured in a three-quarter angle as she propped the front leg forward, showing off her strong quads. She wore her dark hair up in a high ponytail, which she pulled to the side with her right hand.

Herbert sported a black two-piece bathing suit that included an interesting top featuring two lower straps that wrapped around her torso. Her matching bottoms sat high on the sides, baring her hips.

Herbert paired the picture with a lengthy caption in which she discussed the importance of eating carb-rich foods. She noted that carbohydrates don’t make people gain weight — being in caloric surplus does. She concluded her post by urging her followers to sign up for her next challenge.

The post proved to be popular with her fans, garnering more than 9,000 likes and over 110 comments in under an hour of going live.

They took to the comments section to both praise Herbert’s killer body and to interact with her message.

“Just signed up. Super excited and a bit nervous. I’m not super fit as is,” one user wrote, and Herbert ensured there is no need to be anxious as they are going to have fun “while getting those gains.”

“So true we need our carbs! Don’t overeat and you can still lose weight with a calorie deficit. Not all carbs are bad carbs either. Well said! Looking insane,” replied another user.

“So amazing! I love that on your account you learn something, i think thats awesome that you put your time in every post! My queen,” chimed in a third admirer.

As a celebrity in the fitness world, Herbert is no stranger to sharing photos that showcase her gym-honed figure. That is what she did last week when she posted a selfie that showed her at the gym while wearing a cute workout set, as The Inquisitr has pointed out. She had on a black sports bra and a pair of colorful shorts with a thick elastic band that sat just below her belly button, highlighting her strong abs and obliques.