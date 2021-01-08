Aisha Thalia Shows Off Her Gains In Before-And-After Transformation

Aisha Thalia stunned her 545,000 Instagram followers on Friday, January 8, with her most recent update. The social media model and influencer took to the photo-sharing app to post an incredible side-by-side collage that highlighted her weight gain over the past two years as she discussed her powerful transformation.

Thalia paired the pics with a candid caption in which she discussed losing a ton of weight as a result of trauma. The picture on the left showed her at 115 pounds, she said. She posed on what looked to be a balcony overlooking the ocean. Thalia had on a pair of light gray bikini bottoms with side ties. In this shot, her legs were considerably thinner compared to what her followers have gotten used to seeing in her most recent posts.

The photo on the right show Thalia at 130 pounds, though she clarified that she is up to 150 pounds now. She could be seen wearing a yellow two-piece that bared her hourglass figure, highlighting her curvy hips and shapely quads as they contrasted with her itty-bitty waist. She exuded confidence as she posed for the camera.

Thalia also revealed that she was promoting the Catered Fit app, noting how helpful it was when she was struggling. The post has garnered more than 3,600 likes and over 95 comments in under an hour of being published.

Her fans took to the comments section to send their love to Thalia, remarking on her heartfelt caption.

“Love the fact you still appeared confident no matter what! Sending you so much love!” one of her fans raved, and Thalia responded that, even though it was hard, she was proud of herself for still loving herself no matter what.

“Im 130 too, i fluctuate as well. I wanna gain and maintain tho! Goals,” added another user.

“Beautiful in all stages girl,” a third fan chimed in.

“I remember once you said they sent you food for free when you were really heartbroken and could[n’t] cook (idr the exact words I’m sorry) and I respect that so much! They empathized with you,” replied a fourth user, and Thalia added that they were a lifesaver as she couldn’t afford much back then.

Thalia is well known among her fans for being open about her past and for sharing photos that showcase her progress. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she recently posted another snap that featured her in a stylish bikini. She sizzled in an interesting black two-piece featuring a polka-dot print in white. It included a strapless top that consisted of two triangle cups that attached to thin, parallel strings. Her matching bottoms were visible as she wore her pants low.