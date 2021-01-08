Bri Teresi Leaves Little To The Imagination In Plunging Sheer Chemise While Posing On A Balcony

On Friday, January 8, American model Bri Teresi uploaded a series of suggestive snaps for her 1.1 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 26-year-old posing on a balcony with glass railing that overlooked a beautiful beach. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Bri flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging sheer chemise with lace detailing and thigh slits. She also wore a pair of skimpy underwear underneath the garment. The revealing lingerie showcased her incredible curves and lean legs. She finished off the sexy look with delicate earrings and nude open toe heeled mules.

For the photo shoot, the blond bombshell wore her long locks down in slightly tousled waves and a deep side part. She also sported an off-white pedicure that beautifully complemented her skin tone.

In the first image, Bri stood with her shoulders back and her legs apart. She touched the hem of her chemise and tilted her head, as she focused her gaze on the camera lens. The following photo showed her sitting on a chair. She bent her knee and placed one of her hands on the back of her head. She continued to look directly at the photographer with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation asked her followers to let her know which of the two photos did they prefer.

A few fans flocked to the comments section to share their opinions regarding the photo set.

“2… but I like both… so much,” wrote one admirer, adding a string of red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“2…. that leg raise,” added a different devotee, along with both a heart-eye and a fire emoji.

Many of Bri’s followers, however, ignored her question and proceeded to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Oh my goodness. You are like the hottest girl in the entire world,” gushed a fan.

“So sexy and beautiful,” remarked another Instagram user.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 3,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that Bri has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits that leave little to the imagination.