Brazilian Model Bru Luccas Flaunts Oiled-Up Body In Tiny Bikini Bottoms While Showing Off Underboob

Bru Luccas flaunted her amazing figure in another smoking-hot photo that was shared on her Instagram feed. The model and social media influencer stripped down to almost nothing in the January 8 share.

The photo captured Bru posing in front of a mirror that was lined with white wood. She stood in the center of the frame and appeared to be in a living room. Her feet were spaced shoulder-width apart and she stood on a fuzzy rug. Bru placed one arm near her side and tucked the opposite near her chest as she held the phone in her hand. She tilted her head to the side and showed off her amazing figure in a skimpy ensemble.

On her upper half, she wore a tank top that appeared to have been cut. The bottom was frayed and hit midway down her bust, showing off a tease of underboob. It had a scooping neckline that offered a glimpse of cleavage as well. Its thin straps also showed off her toned shoulders and arms. Bru flaunted her rock-hard abs, which were covered in oil, adding another sexy element to the shot.

She teamed the top with a pair of tiny bottoms that were equally as hot. The garment had a bright blue fabric that popped against her all-over glow. It had thin string sides that were tight on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and tiny midsection. The high-rise design showed off her shapely thighs in their entirety.

The model wore her long dark locks in a deep side part and left her tresses in loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and back. She kept her accessories simple, sporting only a small black bracelet. In the caption, she tagged Ohrangutang Care, crediting them for the sexy body oil she was rocking.

Her fans took notice of the most recent share almost immediately. It’s amassed more than 46,000 likes and 300-plus comments in less than an hour. Some users complimented her on her amazing figure, while a few more used emoji to convey their feelings.

“Beautiful Thing. Well Done Thing. Keep rocking it girly,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Absolutely wonderful and beautiful woman,” wrote a second fan.

“You are on fire Bru, caliente!” a third user exclaimed.

“Hot and dangerous, meow,” quipped a fourth admirer.