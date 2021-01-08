Victoria’s Secret Model Gizele Oliveira Shows Off Bronzed Body In Upside-Down Bikini Top

Gizele Oliveira sent temperatures soaring on Friday, January 8, when she treated her 1.4 million Instagram followers to a smoldering new update. The Brazilian model took to the app to share a series of photos of herself clad in a stylish bikini that showed off her bronzed beauty and fit body.

Oliveira, who rose to prominence as a Victoria’s Secret model, included five photos in her latest slideshow. All of them captured her in the same ensemble and location — Kapalua Bay in Maui, Hawaii, as she indicated via the geotag.

She posed near a large rock as the photographer captured her from above, including the sandy beach and the ocean in the background. In the first shot, Oliveira was shot from the side as she threw her head back, taking her hand to her forehead. Her eyes were closed, and she allowed her lips to hang a little bit open.

Oliveira sizzled in a tan two-piece bathing suit that included an interesting top featuring upside-down cups. She paired it with matching booty shorts.

She wore her dark brown hair styled in soft waves that she swept over to the side in some of the shots, giving her the perfect beach look. Oliveira had on a pair of elegant sunglasses featuring a large black frame and clear, orange-tinted lenses.

She accessorized her look with a sparkly rhinestone chain tied around her waist and a thick silver bracelet on her left forearm, adding some bling to the photo.

Oliveira’s many fans were quick to react to the newest addition to her Instagram feed. Within just one hour of going live, the photos have already attracted more than 8,600 likes and upwards of 75 comments. They used the comments section space to engage with her, praising her beauty and modeling skills.

“The most beautiful girl,” raved one of her fans, adding a heart-eyes emoji and a red heart at the end of the message.

“Ocean air, salty hair,” added another one of her fans.

“More lava. More life,” a third fan gushed.

“The world’s most beautiful woman,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Oliveira recently shared another slideshow that captured her enjoying a sunny day in Hawaii. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, she struck different poses near a long, bent palm tree whose trunk lay near the sand at Hāmoa Beach. This time around, she rocked an all white two-piece that featured a classic triangle top with spaghetti straps. Completing her suit, a pair of matching bottoms sat low on her sides while boasting a thong back that highlighted her tight booty.