Pixie Lott Wows In Skimpy Cut-Out Top With Tiny Leather Shorts For Latest Outfit Post

Pixie Lott took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The British singer — who is currently a coach on The Voice Kids in the U.K. — is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and made sure her most recent post didn’t go unnoticed.

The “Mama Do (Uh Oh, Uh Oh)” chart-topper stunned in a longsleeved black top that featured a cut-out criss-cross design across the front. The item of clothing had long sleeves and displayed her midriff. Pixie teamed the ensemble with high-waisted black leather shorts that fell above her upper thigh. The garment was tied up with black string and had pockets on both sides. Pixie, who rose to fame as a blond, wore her wavy brunette hair down with a middle part. She kept her nails short for the occasion and painted them with a coat of polish while accessorizing herself with rings.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Pixie was captured from the thighs-up in front of a framed piece of art on the wall. She appeared to have taken a selfie and leaned forward while crossing her left arm across her stomach. The BRIT Award-nominated star gazed directly at the camera lens with a smile, boasting her natural beauty.

In the next slide, Pixie seemingly took the snapshot on a self-timer and tilted her head up slightly.

In the third frame, she flashed her pearly whites and crossed both her arms.

In the tags, Pixie credited Harriet Muldoon, Larry King, GoddessBeauty By Athena, and Les Friday for helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 14,500 likes and over 200 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“Absolutely beautiful pixie like an angel,” one user wrote.

“So gorgeous!! Totally suit your hair like this,” another person shared.

“Very beautiful @pixielott you have such a pretty smile, I hope you’re well and staying safe x,” remarked a third fan.

“I’m in love with your hair!!! It looks gorgeous!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Pixie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a matching bright orange pajama set that had feather cuffs and hems. Pixie was snapped sitting on a velvet sofa of the same color and next to a bag of the same shade.