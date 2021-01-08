Ashley Resch Squats While Wearing Sheer Lingerie In Tantalizing Instagram Update

On Friday, January 8, Canadian model Ashley Resch uploaded a series of suggestive snaps for her 950,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The picture showed the 24-year-old posing in front of an off-white wall. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Los Angeles, California.

Ashley flaunted her fantastic figure in revealing lingerie that left little to the imagination. The set featured a sheer bralette with delicate floral detailing and a pair of skimpy underwear. Her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs were put on full display. Fans were also able to get a good view of Ashley’s impressive tattoo collection. She finished off the look with a sparkling necklace and clear heels.

For the photo shoot, the brunette bombshell pulled back her long locks in a low ponytail. She also sported a white manicure and pedicure, which beautifully complemented her skin tone.

In the first image, Ashley turned to the side and squatted. She touched her neck and lifted up her chin, as she closed her eyes. The following photo showed her raking her fingers through her hair. She looked over her shoulder to focus her gaze on the camera lens with her mouth slightly open.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 8,000 likes. Quite a few of Ashley’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Your presence is beautiful, attractive, sweet and charming,” wrote one fan, adding a string of flower emoji to the end of the comment.

“WOW always so beautiful,” added a different devotee, along with numerous heart-eye and red heart emoji.

“You have to be the most gorgeous woman on this planet!!!” remarked another admirer.

“Oh my goodness you are so freaking beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Ashley engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the tattooed model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she opted to go braless while wearing an unbuttoned denim jacket. That post has been liked over 23,000 times since it was shared.