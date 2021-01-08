Danielley Ayala Puts Hourglass Figure Front And Center In Barely There Bikini

Danielley Ayala gave her 5 million Instagram followers quite a treat earlier this week. The American model and Instagram sensation took to her verified account to post a series of snapshots of herself wearing a barely there bikini that put her insane hourglass figure fully on display for her fans to gawk at.

The series included five different photos, all of which featured Ayala in the same outfit. In the first and third, she posed in front of a mirror in a bathroom while holding her iPhone near her face to capture the selfie. The second showed her lying on her stomach on a lounge chair, angling the camera toward her backside to frame her booty. The fourth captured her on the same chair, though this time she lay on her back. The last one was a close-up of her chest.

Ayala wore a skimpy two-piece bathing suit boasting a floral print in varying shades of green against a white background.

It included a classic triangle top with itty-bitty triangles that showcased her signature buxom figure. On her lower body, Ayala had on a pair of matching bottoms that tied into bows on her sides.

Ayala completed her look with a matching green sarong around her hips in some of the pics. In the caption, she noted that she wanted to upload these photos even though they were “low quality.”

The post has attracted more than upwards of 372,000 likes and more than 4,000 comments, showing it was a massive hit with her fans. They flocked to the comments section to shower Ayala with compliments and to share their reaction to the many pics she included in the slideshow.

“Nothing low quality that I can see, you’re alway lovely,” one user wrote, including a string of fire emoji after the words.

“U a super sexy and beautiful woman and I hope you had a great New year and a merry Christmas,” replied another user.

“Still sexy and gorgeous no matter where you are,” a third follower chimed in.

“Danielley you’re so hot beautiful babe i love your sexy hot legs I love your pretty eyes,” a fourth fan added.

Ayala doesn’t update her Instagram feed too frequently, but when she does, she does it with a bang. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared another sizzling post in early December, one that featured her striking a sultry pose on a basketball court. The model had on a pair of skintight shorts and a halter-style sports bra as she held a basketball for the picture. According to the geotag, the pic was taken at Big Bear Lake, California.