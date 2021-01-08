Cindy Prado Poses Seductively In Nude Thong Bikini At The Beach

Cindy Prado was scantily clad in her latest Instagram update. The blond bombshell delighted her adoring fans with a 10-slide upload that was sure to turn heads.

In the sexy snaps, Cindy posed seductively as she rocked a nude thong bikini. The teeny top featured a low-cut neckline that put her ample cleavage on full display. The thin straps also exposed her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bottoms rested high over her narrow hips and strapped around her midsection while flaunting her slim waist and killer legs. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also highlighted in the shot. However, it was her round booty that stole the show in the swimwear.

Cindy looked to jazz up the tropical style with layered necklaces that included turquoise and shell detailing. Her gold earrings dangled, and she wore a thick bracelet on her wrist.

In the first photo, she sat on her knees on the beach and arched her back while looking away from the camera. The second shot featured Cindy with her pert posterior pushed out and a hand on her thigh as she stared into the camera. The third snap saw the model laying on her stomach as the waves crashed around her.

In another pic, Cindy sat on the sand with her legs apart and her round booty front and center as she gazed over the stunning view. In the next three slides, she was soaking wet as her bathing suit clung to her curvy figure. The final photo featured her with her thighs open and her hands on her hips.

In the background, the rolling ocean waves could be seen. A cloudy, blue sky was also visible overhead. In the caption, Cindy asked her supporters to chose their favorite snap. She also geotagged her location as Tulum Beach.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in loose strands that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Cindy’s 1.9 million followers immediately began to show their appreciation for the post. The shots garnered more than 16,000 likes within the first 23 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 430 messages during that time.

“Gorgeous,” one follower stated.

“Outstanding,” another wrote.

“She has a dream body,” a third comment read.

“I love you,” a fourth user gushed.

