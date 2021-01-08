Paige VanZant Flaunts Her Legs In Racy One-Piece Bodysuit While Seductively Posing For Her Husband

MMA fighter Austin Vanderford took to Instagram earlier this week and shared a sultry black-and-white snap of his wife, Paige VanZant, with his followers, much to their delight.

The image showed Vanderford standing in a room with his back turned to the camera. He wore a white shirt and showed off the tattoo on the back of his neck. However, his attention was firmly transfixed on the blond bombshell who stood in the doorway.

In the snap, Vanderford gazed at his wife, who rocked a revealing outfit for him. Her attire was a black one-piece bodysuit that exposed her enviable legs, hips and an ample amount of cleavage. The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship boxer also showed her feet in the photo, which her social media followers have been clamoring to see in recent weeks.

In the accompanying caption, Vanderford revealed how attractive and teasing he found his significant other. His fans seemed to agree with him too. At the time of this writing, over 15,000 social media users have hit the like button, and many of them took the time to drop a comment.

Most of the replies noted how hot VanZant looked in the upload, and it was clear from the responses that some of Vanderford’s followers were envious of him.

“You’re a lucky man and a great couple,” wrote one Instagram user.

“You two are made for each other! Excited to see what the future holds for you both,” gushed a second Instagrammer, topping off their compliment with a fire emoji for extra sizzle.

“When you’re tryna go to work and wifey asks where do you think you’re going?” joked a third Instagrammer, who illustrated their point with some laughing emojis.

One Instagram user even encouraged the couple to start to a family, claiming that “father and motherhood” are “going to look good” on them.

The spouses have tantalized their admirers with a series of racy uploads lately, including one earlier this week that saw them get wet. As The Inquisitr documented, VanZant stripped down to her underwear for a steamy shower with her man, who was fully clothed at the time.

In addition to sending social media into a frenzy, VanZant has been getting ready for her upcoming BKFC debut. As SBNation pointed out, the 26-year-old will headline the promotion’s KnckleMania event on February 5. The former UFC star recently signed a four-year deal with the boxing company, after parting ways with Dana White and co. earlier this year.