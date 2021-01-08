Ana Cheri Looks Like A Smoking-Hot Snow Bunny In Her Latest Instagram Update

Former Playboy model Ana Cheri did not let a little wintry weather stop her from looking like a smoking-hot snow bunny in her latest Instagram update. She took to the photo-sharing app to showcase her figure in a formfitting outfit while having some fun.

Ana was dressed for cooler temperatures, but that did not stop her from looking sexy. Her outfit included a slate gray workout bra and pair of leggings. The bra had a zippered front, which she wore halfway down, flashing her cleavage. The matching leggings had a high waistline that accentuated her trim midsection. To keep her arms warm, she sported a cropped, white jacket, which she wore open to expose her chest. She also wore a pair of white trainers. She completed her look with a white knit cap with a fluffy pom-pom on the top.

Ana’s followers seemed to be impressed with the update, and more than 30,000 of them hit the heart button within an hour of her sharing it to her account.

Dozens of them had plenty of good things to say about it, too.

“You may be in snow and cold but you look straight fire in those yoga pants,” one admirer admirer.

“Absolutely stunning omg,” wrote a second Instagram user, adding a red heart and heart-eye smiley face emoji.

“Looking great dear. Beautiful,” a third fan chimed in.

“DAMN! What a beautiful little snow bunny you are Aba!” added a fourth follower with several emoji that included a bunny and kiss.

The clip began by showing Ana from the front as she smiled at the camera. She held her hands on her head while she arched her back and gyrated her hips. The clip then captured Ana’s booty from a side angle. She ran her hands seductively up her hips while striking a pose with one leg forward flaunting her perky derrière.

The video then switched to showing the model from the front while she held her hands on her head. The clip caught her from the waist up, giving her online audience a nice look at her hourglass shape and ample chest. The lens panned out while Ana held the ends of her hair while smiling before kicking up one knee. The clip then showed the brunette holding a snowball close to the camera before smashing it.

Earlier in the week, Ana showed more skin in a steamy snap the saw her wearing nothing but a thong and a chain garter belt while getting wet in a shower.