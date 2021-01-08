Drama Starting To Build Around Trae Young And John Collins

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is one of the most explosive scorers in the league this season. So far, he’s once again posting incredible numbers, averaging 25.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 8.4 assists while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. However, not everyone seems to be happy with the way he’s playing during the 2020-21 NBA season.

Citing an article written by Chris Kirschner and Sam Amick of The Athletic, Jonathan Soveta of The Score revealed the ongoing drama between Young and Hawks big man John Collins. The incident reportedly happened during the Hawks’ film session of their recent loss against the New York Knicks where Collins expressed his dissatisfaction with how Young is leading their offense.

“Collins reportedly said the team needs to reduce attempts early in the shot clock in favor of more ball movement and flow on offense and expressed that he wants to be more involved at that end of the floor. The film session took place Tuesday at the team’s practice facility in Atlanta, a day after the Hawks lost 113-108 to the New York Knicks. There wasn’t a back-and-forth between the two players, but Young later expressed to other people that he strongly disagreed with Collins, sources said.”

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

It’s only normal for players to have some disagreements, especially for a promising team like the Hawks. The Hawks entered the 2020-21 NBA season with the hope of finally ending their playoff drought. Unfortunately, despite an impressive start, they are still unable to consistently win games and currently on a three-game losing streak. As of now, they are sitting in the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 4-4- record.

The issue between Collins and Young didn’t lead to a verbal altercation but if they fail to fix the issue as soon as possible, it would definitely be a major concern for the Hawks. Aside from being a major distraction to their team, his deteriorating relationship with Young could also affect Collins’ future in Atlanta.

Even before the incident, there were already reports regarding Collins’ frustration with the team. Despite his impressive performance on both ends of the floor, it seems like the Hawks are still having second thoughts about throwing away a huge amount of money to keep Collins on their roster. Instead of giving him a rookie contract extension before the start of the season, they decided to let him become a restricted free agent in the 2021 offseason. According to The Score, the breakdown in negotiations played a major role in Collin’s frustration with the team.