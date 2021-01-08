WWE Rumors: Company Reportedly Set To Go All Out To Sign Top NJPW Star

WWE could be set to make a strong play for a top New Japan Pro Wrestling star. According to the Super-J Cast, by way of WrestleTalk, the company is keen to bring Jay White into the ranks of the biggest sports entertainment promotion in the world.

White’s current contract is reportedly set to expire this month and he has yet to make a decision regarding his future. Some recent booking decisions also suggest that the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion will leave the Japanese promotion in the coming weeks.

He lost his most recent matches at this month’s Wrestle Kingdom 15 and New Year’s Dash events respectively, fueling further speculation that his tenure in the company is coming to an end. It’s common for performers to put over talent before they leave a wrestling promotion.

Following his loss to Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Kingdom, White also cut a promo in which he stated that he was “done” with NJPW. While this could be part of a storyline, it remains unclear if he plans on re-signing with his current employers.

As NJPW Global pointed out, the former champion doubled down on his intention to leave during a press conference in the lead up to New Year’s Dash.

According to the Super-J Cast, however, Jay could remain where is. NJPW officials are keen for him to extend his stay, but it is believed that he’s taking the alternative options very seriously as well.

“Several sources have indicated there is some doubt whether Jay White will extend his NJPW contract, rumoured to be up at the end of the month. WWE are believed to be making a strong play for him and it’s 50/50 whether he stays or goes.”

Given that Jay is one of the biggest performers in the world outside of WWE, it’s understandable why Vince McMahon’s entity wants to recruit him. As The Inquisitr previously documented, the corporation is supposedly considering launching NXT offshoots in Japan and other Asian territories as well. White’s star power across the pond could make him a useful asset if that happens.

It’s also worth noting that AEW could be an option for White as well, though it remains unclear if they’re interested in signing the star. However, the company’s executive vice presidents — Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Cody Rhodes — worked with him during their own time in NJPW. They even wanted him to join their Bullet Club faction at one point. He joined the group in 2018.