Bikini-Clad Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Considerable Cleavage In Steamy Selfies

Fitness model and social media influencer Yaslen Clemente has never been shy about flaunting her gym-honed assets on Instagram. However, with her latest offering, the tempting 23-year-old provided her 2.5 million followers with what may have been their best look yet at her considerable cleavage.

Clemente brought the heat in the sultry slideshow with a pair of selfies documenting her shapely, bikini-clad body. And while her striking visage, taut midsection and sinuous figure were well-evidenced in the spread, it was her ample bosom that received the spotlight in both snaps.

In the accompanying caption, Clemente made reference to blue skies and prompted her fans to share their favorite vacation spots in the comments section. While some responded with the locations of their ideal getaways, many were content to publicly swoon over her incredible form and striking features.

“You are such an angel,” opined one commenter. “So gorgeous [heart eyes emoji].”

“SO BEAUTIFUL @yaslenxoxo,” wrote another avid supporter. “YOUR BEAUTY IS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING.”

“Yasss YOU = definition of perfection [multiple emoji],” declared a third devotee.

“Let’s go somewhere together,” implored a fourth follower.

Fans further expressed their appreciation for Clemente’s latest serving of eye candy by collectively double-tapping the sexy share more than 10,000 times in less than 30 minutes.

The first slide found Clemente capturing her own likeness from the chest to her head, which was topped with a wide-brimmed straw hat that was fraying at its edges. Multiple bodies of water filled the background behind her — a large, blue-tiled pool and the infinitely more expansive ocean just beyond it.

In spite of the picturesque setting, Clemente owned the frame with her own sensuous showing.

Her eyes were locked onto the camera’s lens as she pursed her plump lips slightly and grasped the brim of her hat with her free hand. All the while, the bleached blond strands of her medium-length hair tickled her shoulders and neckline and her metallic, muted mauve bikini top struggled to contain her perky bust.

Clemente took the second picture from a different angle, allowing her taut midsection, shapely hips and posterior and her thick thighs into the close-up shot along with her ample bosom. Her tummy was encircled by waist beads bearing multiple crystalline details. Meanwhile, her NSFW zone was masked by stringy, ruched bikini bottoms that were bound on both sides of her hips with large, looping knots.

As with the first photo, Clemente sported a seductive expression while documenting her beach-ready body.

Just a matter of hours before posting her latest pictorial, Clemente riled fans with a video update that showed her twerking in a scanty workout ensemble.