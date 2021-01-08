NBA Rumors: Bulls Could Get Bradley Beal For Markkanen, White, Young & First-Round Draft Pick

According to a recently proposed trade scenario, the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards — two teams that are currently deep into the rebuilding process — could become more competitive in the Eastern Conference with a blockbuster deal, one that would send star guard Bradley Beal to the Bulls and two young prospects to the Wizards.

As noted by NBA Analysis Network on Thursday, Beal might be the next “player to watch” on the trade market, considering that he remains one of the league’s top scorers but plays for a struggling team. The Wizards are currently third-to-last in the Eastern Conference with a 2-6 record despite Beal’s continued contributions on the stat sheet and the organization’s offseason acquisition of Russell Westbrook in a deal that sent John Wall to the Houston Rockets.

As suggested by the publication, the Bulls could be among Beal’s top suitors if the Wizards decide to move him and could potentially acquire him by offering recent first-round picks Lauri Markkanen and Coby White, veteran forward Thaddeus Young, and a first-round selection in the 2021 draft. This theoretical transaction would allow Chicago to hang on to their top scorer, Zach LaVine, and build a roster around him.

In addition, the outlet suggested that if the proposed idea becomes a reality, it would allow the Bulls to keep pace with the modern style of play, where high-scoring backcourt players have become far more prominent in recent years.

“The NBA is a guard-driven league led by players who can score on the perimeter. The Bulls already have one of those in Zach LaVine and could choose to add another with Beal. This duo would be electric and one of the most entertaining to watch.”

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

While the move might help the Bulls accelerate their rebuild, the Wizards could use it as an opportunity to “build in a different direction” around Westbrook. NBA Analysis Network pointed out that White has shown promise as a “productive” point guard since getting drafted in the first round in 2019, while Markkanen is one of the league’s more versatile big men. The site also hinted that Markkanen could team up with small forward Davis Bertans to create an “intriguing” frontcourt where both of them get a good chunk of their points from beyond the arc.

The above trade idea was not the only one in recent days to involve both the Bulls and the Wizards. As reported by The Inquisitr, it was suggested earlier this month that Chicago could be one of the teams to potentially swing a deal for Westbrook if Washington decides to ship him elsewhere in the near future.