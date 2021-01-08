Ana Paula Saenz Poses On Her Knees & Grabs Her Booty In Enticing Bikini Photoshoot

Latina beauty Ana Paula Saenz ended the workweek on a sultry note, taking to Instagram to share a pair of eye-popping snaps wherein she looked smoking-hot in a crimson bikini. The Mexican hottie put on a sexy display while soaking up some sun on a chaise lounge chair, posing on her knees and showing off her perky assets.

The first photo captured Ana from the side, displaying her voluptuous thigh and teasing a glimpse of her toned rear end. The model was sitting on her heels and had both hands on her knees. She straightened her shoulders and arched her back, giving fans a peek at her chiseled abs. Her long tresses spilled down the full length of her torso, reaching her waist. The two-piece swimsuit left her trim midsection in full view of her audience, perfectly showcasing Ana’s lean yet curvaceous figure.

The babe gazed into the distance as she slightly parted her lips. The sun’s rays illuminated her face, causing her to squint. Sunshine also washed over her body, setting her bronzed tan aglow.

Ana gave her audience a better look at her ample backside and curvy pins in the second snap. While still on her knees, she sat up and spread her legs, placing her hands just under her buttocks and grabbing her rounded posterior. The photo revealed the thong design of her booty-baring bikini, while the mid-profile angle allowed the model to flash a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob.

The sizzling brunette threw a sultry stare at the camera as she looked over her shoulder. She wasn’t wearing any shoes, showing off her bare feet. A layered bracelet sparkled on her wrist, drawing even more attention to her peachy buns.

The photos were geotagged at the Rixos Premium Dubai luxury resort on JBR beach. A small section of the sumptuous building could be seen in the background, along with a few other chaise lounge chairs and beach umbrellas. A mesh wall overgrown with greenery stretched across the backdrop, offering the perfect contrast for Ana’s dark-red bikini.

The model flirtatiously captioned the snaps with a smiling devil emoji, followed by a face with its tongue sticking out.

The double update was met with roaring excitement by her enamored fans, who clicked the “like” button on the snaps more than 65,500 times in the first six hours. The sizzling-hot look also brought followers to the comments section by the masses, reeling in just over 620 messages in the same time frame.

“Fireeee,” Avital Cohen appreciated Ana’s seductive pose, ending her comment with a pair of flames.

“Wow wow you are so damn amazing and sexy,” gushed another Instagram user, bumping up the number of fire emoji to three.

“Majestic and fiery with beautiful slender legs,” raved a third fan, leaving a trail of loving emoji.

“Extraordinarily gorgeous,” a fourth person complimented her beauty.