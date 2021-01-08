Elvis Presley Fans Can Attend His 86th Birthday Celebration At Graceland Via Livestream

The day of activities honoring the King of Rock and Roll can be viewed today on the mansion's Facebook page.

Elvis Presley’s 86th birthday celebration will take place at Graceland today, January 8. His followers will be able to attend the event via a free live stream from the grounds of the historic mansion, located in Memphis, Tennesse reported the official site of the landmark.

The event is being live-streamed on the Graceland official Facebook page.

The website of the estate posted that visitors would be able to enjoy a ceremony with Graceland officials, share in a cake cutting, and the proclamation of Elvis Presley Day. Following, singer and musician Dean Z was scheduled to perform an afternoon of acoustic Elvis music which will feature some of Elvis’ biggest hits.

During the evenings, a behind-the-scenes tour promises to show visitors some parts of the building that many have never seen in a tour titled “Hidden Graceland.” The site reported that this unique experience promises to give fans a glimpse at items they would normally not see on the tour as well as a special photo opportunity inside Graceland.

Liaison / Getty Images

Those who visit the meditation garden will see the gravestones of Elvis, his grandson Benjamin Storm Presley Keough, his mother Gladys, father Vernon, and grandmother Minnie Mae. Keough was the son of actress Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband, singer-songwriter, Danny Keough who died this past July of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

During prior Elvis birthday celebrations, fans had the opportunity to visit the beautiful mansion without restrictions.

Tours currently are limited in order to comply with coronavirus restrictions. However, visitors can still walk the gardens, see the aircraft Elvis traveled on from show to show, and see his iconic costumes, artifacts, and personal mementos. Fans are also able to see some of Elvis’ favorite automobiles at the museum, including his iconic Pink Cadillac, Stutz Blackhawk, 1956 Cadillac Eldorado, Dino Ferrari, Mercedes Benz limousine, and Rolls Royce sedans.

This year’s celebration takes place over three days, from January 7 through the 9th.

Elvis was born on January 8, 1935, in Tupelo, Mississippi to Gladys and Vernon Presley. His twin brother, Jessie Garon, was stillborn. He and his parents moved to Memphis in 1948. Six years later, he began a singing career after cutting a record for his mother for his birthday at the legendary Sun Records label in Memphis reported the Graceland site seen here.

Elvis would go on to sell over a billion records worldwide and become known as the King of Rock and Roll. He struggled with drug addiction would eventually take his life at the age of 42 in August 1977. He was married one to Priscilla Presley for six years and would sire one daughter, Lisa Marie.