Morgan Ketzner Showcases Lean Physique In A Baby Blue Bikini As She Asks Fans Where She Should Travel To Next

Morgan recently spent some time in St. Barths.

Morgan Ketzner is ready to head to her next destination, per her latest Instagram share. After enjoying a luxurious vacation in St. Barths, the model returned to her account on Thursday, January 7, to ask her 669,000 followers where she should travel to next while clad in an itty-bitty bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The blond bombshell stunned as she showcased her lean physique in the baby blue two-piece that popped against her deep tan. The swimwear — which a tag on the photo indicated was from Koana Swim — included a ribbed top with underwire-style cups and a deep scoop neckline that exposed her ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage. It also featured thin shoulder straps that showed off her toned arms.

Morgan sported a pair of simple bikini bottoms in the same pastel hue for the photo op as well. The garment showcased her long, lean legs and shapely thighs thanks to its high-cut design, which also made way for an eye-popping view of the babe’s bombshell curves. It had a thick band that clung tightly to her hips, accentuating her trim waist. Fans were also treated to a peek at the social media star’s flat tummy and chiseled abs in the shot, much to their delight.

The model posed outside on what appeared to be the patio of a luxurious house in the steamy new addition to her feed. She stood in the corner of the covered space, pointing one leg out in front of her as she brought one hand up to her head, seemingly in an attempt to shade her eyes from the sun.

Her piercing green eyes were honed in on the camera in front of her as she struck the pose while pursing her plump lips in a sultry manner. Meanwhile, her ombre-colored locks were worn in a flirty palm tree-style ponytail that spilled messily around her face, framing her striking features along the way.

Fans were thrilled by the latest bikini-clad addition to Morgan’s Instagram page, awarding it more than 19,000 likes in less than a day’s time. Hundreds hit up the comments section of the upload as well, where they not only complimented the star but gave her travel suggestions as well.

“Love that suit,” one person wrote.

“Stunning and beautiful. Next trip to Colombia pls,” suggested another fan.

“Dubai? Looking great Morgan,” a third follower remarked.

“The most perfect woman in the world. I love following your travels,” added a fourth admirer.

Morgan is certainly a travel bug and makes sure to update her fans on where she is and where she is going. Before heading to St. Barths, the model enjoyed some time in Miami. She announced the trip with a sizzling throwback snap from a previous vacation to the sunny Florida city in which she sported a flirty floral two-piece while lounging by the pool.