Alexa Dellanos Strips Down To A Sports Bra & Panties During A Trip To The Beach: ‘Relax With Me’

Alexa Dellanos brought some more heat to her smoking-hot Instagram feed this week with a sizzling new series of photos that saw her showing some serious skin.

The model nearly maxed out the social media platform’s posting limit, sharing a total of seven images in a steamy new update on Thursday, January 7. The multi-slide post kicked off with a shot of the blond bombshell posing on her knees in the soft sand. A gorgeous view of the ocean could be seen in the background of the snap and was illuminated by the golden glow of the sun.

She sent temperatures soaring as she flaunted her sandy body in a vibrant blue set, though the garments did not appear to be swimwear. Rather, the beauty appeared to be rocking to a scanty sports bra and panties for her trip to the beach — a look that likely had many hearts racing.

Alexa stunned in the electric blue workout top that was just barely able to contain her voluptuous chest. It boasted a daringly low-cut scoop neckline that exposed a scandalous amount of cleavage, while its tiny cups added a glimpse of sideboob to the racy scene.

She sported a pair of cheeky panties on her lower half in the same bold color, making it appear that she was rocking a coordinated bikini. The lingerie exposed her round booty nearly in its entirety, as well as her lean legs that were coated in a layer of sand. It also featured a flirty scalloped hemline that highlighted her trim waist, flat tummy, and abs.

Prior to stripping down to her undergarments, Alexa had teamed her sports bra with a pair of skintight gray Nike leggings, which she showed off in the second photo of the update. The bottoms fit her like a glove, hugging her bombshell curves and booty in all of the right ways. She also sported a pair of white sneakers, oversized sunglasses, and a trendy white bucket hat over her long, platinum locks.

The remainder of the slides alternated between snaps of Alexa in her “swimsuit” and in her workout gear and concluded with a gorgeous view of the beach during a breathtaking sunset.

Fans went wild for the skin-baring photo series, as evidenced by the 1,400-plus notes in the comments section.

“You are amazing,” one person wrote.

“Looking good as always,” praised another fan.

“So beautiful and fantastic,” a third follower gushed.

“You’re gorgeous,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up over 74,000 likes after 15 hours of going live.