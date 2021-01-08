Alexa Collins Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Blue Lace Lingerie For Triple Instagram Share

Instagram hottie Alexa Collins headed into the weekend with a sizzling new upload wherein she delighted her following with an enticing lingerie look courtesy of Lounge Underwear. The blond bombshell flashed the flesh in an azure-blue, two-piece set made out of see-through lace, showing off her fantastic body both from the front and back.

In the first photo shared with fans, the 25-year-old faced the camera with a sultry stare as she tilted her head to the side and slightly parted her lips. The suggestive snap treated her audience to an eyeful of cleavage, as Alexa’s perky assets were crammed into a super low-cut bra that turned her chest into a focal point. The top further arrested attention with an ornate, scalloped trim adorning the daring neckline, as well as with a shiny O-ring detail that decorated the space between the demi-cups.

Snapped in an elegant, spacious interior, Alexa was standing a distance away from a dark, plush sofa. The model teased fans as she seemingly tugged on the narrow sides of her panties, which stretched above her hips, accentuating her waist. Her toned tummy was left on display by the number’s low-dipping waistline, which fell well below her belly button. Meanwhile, the bottoms’ seductive high cut gave followers a peek at her slender hips.

The half-body shot showed merely a glimpse of stunner’s toned thighs, keeping the focus on her hourglass curves. A lush potted plant visible in the background complemented her lingerie, which, in turn, brought out her glowing tan.

A swipe to the next slide saw Alexa exposing her pert posterior while gazing over her shoulder. The snap revealed the thong design of her panties and showcased the cut-out back of her bra. The babe clasped her hands together and raised them just under her chest, arching her back as she flaunted her flawless figure. Her golden tresses framed her face in loose waves, highlighting her gorgeous features and spilling over her shoulders.

The update immediately caught the eyes of her online admirers, garnering nearly 3,500 likes in the first 15 minutes of going live on the platform. Quite a few of Alexa’s fellow models appreciated her seductive upload, including Jilissa Zoltko and Dasha Mart.

“Gorg,” Jilissa said of her smoking-hot look.

Dasha chimed in with three hear-eyes emoji.

The model’s less famous followers also had plenty to say about the tantalizing upload. One Instagrammer dubbed Alexa “beauty in blue,” while another one assured she was “looking sexy.”

Alexa included a third photo in which she was smiling from ear to ear, enticing fans in her caption to scroll through the slideshow and see her smile. Plenty of her admirers headed her request, judging by the outpour of gushing messages that quickly flooded the the comments section of the post.

“I just love the way you smile,” said one person.

“That would sure be a blessing starting that day waking up next to you gorgeous wow dig that smile,” penned another admirer.