‘The View’ Host Meghan McCain Condemns The Mob Who Stormed The Capitol: ‘You Are Scum Of The Earth’

In her remarks, she also called Donald Trump a "mad king" and a "national embarrassment."

The View host Meghan McCain condemned the actions of the mob who stormed the Capitol building on January 6 in a fiery statement during an episode of the daytime talk series that aired one day after the shocking event.

In an Instagram video shared by the show as seen here, Meghan looked saddened as she spoke her mind regarding the actions of those who believed it was their right to take over a federal building over what they believed was a stolen presidential election from Donald Trump in favor of Joe Biden.

She began by saying that the incident was one of the great national tragedies of our lifetime.

Meghan remarked it was one of America’s darkest days and that she had been absolutely despondent while watching the events unfold. She said she is currently in Washington D.C. and that her sister-in-law works on Capitol Hill. Meghan explained that the office door where she worked had its window busted.

The View host shared that this was a good time to take a very hard look at where we are as a country and where we are with President Trump.

She remarked in a video seen below that the bedrock of our democracy and who we are as Americans was the peaceful transition of power. She said that Trump was clearly a president that has turned into a “mad king.”

At this point, Meghan called on all Republicans and Conservatives who still have some clout to invoke the 25th amendment. This addition to the United States Constitution speaks of how and when a president can be removed from office. One of those reasons is if the president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of the position as seen here.

Meghan felt “we cannot withstand this” and our country cannot possibly risk more violence between now and President Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

She said she was heartsick when she watched the footage of rioters using the American flag as symbols as they attacked their own republic. Megan this is the same flag that veterans at Iwo Jima held after World War II.

Meghan said these people were not patriots and they did not represent America. She said they bastardized and abused all she had grown up and loved for their own sick agenda which she said, came directly from President Trump. Meghan blasted Donald Trump for not disavowing their actions or sending in the National Guard to settle the incident. Instead, he called the crowd “special” and said, “We love you.”

“I am a patriot. I come from a patriotic family, I come from a family of service as does everyone on this show. You are hurting our country. You are becoming a national embarrassment and we have to get him out immediately, this cannot stand,” she said at the conclusion of her lengthy statement.