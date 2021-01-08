Isabella Buscemi Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Sexy Colorful Bikini

Isabella Buscemi made her 2.5 million followers happy with a brand-new bikini update uploaded to her Instagram page on January 7. The social media influencer spent some time outdoors in a colorful two-piece swimsuit that showcased her enviable figure.

Longtime followers of the model know that Isabella owns a swimming pool in her Miami home, as seen in many of her Instagram uploads. In the latest share, she decided to take the sizzling video near the pool.

Isabella made use of her phone’s front camera to record the short clip. At the beginning of the footage, the babe was seen standing in front of the mobile device with her thighs parted. She tugged on her bikini, pulling it up as it seemed to fall on her chest.

One part showed Isabella swaying her hips as she faced the camera with a big smile on her face. She then turned around to flaunt her round posterior. She had one knee bent, and the stance helped highlight her perky booty. The hottie danced as she lifted her hair and looked straight into the lens.

Isabella wore a teeny-tiny bikini set that had floral prints in various colors. The bandeau top exposed a great deal of skin, including her voluptuous cleavage. The cups were padded but were cut so small that they strained against her shapely breasts. Notably, a glimpse of her underboob was seen from certain angles. The strapless design accentuated her shoulders and toned arms.

She sported matching bottoms with high leg cuts that left plenty of skin exposed. The swimwear had a tiny piece of fabric covering what was necessary. The low-cut waistline accentuated her trim waist and curvy hips. Fans gushed over her flat tummy and abs, with many of them expressing their thoughts in the comments.

Isabella wore her highlighted blond locks down and styled in soft waves, which suited her nicely. For the occasion, she chose to wear her name necklace and stud earrings as her accessories.

In the caption, the bombshell shared that her bathing suit came from a brand called Bikinis by Yas, a swimwear line owned by her friend and fellow influencer, Yaslen Clemente.

The reel proved to be popular with her social media admirers. In less than a day, the post accrued more than 49,200 likes and upward of 480 comments. Many of her eager supporters took to the comments section to praise her beauty and killer body, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“WOW! That gorgeous body has me speechless!!!! Delicious,” a follower commented.

“You have the best figure in the world and the most dazzling smile,” gushed an admirer.

“You have an amazing a**,” a third fan wrote.