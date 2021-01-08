Prince William & Kate Middleton Will Continue To Homeschool Their Kids Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, will reportedly continue to homeschool their brood due to the coronavirus pandemic. The royal couple, who will someday inherit the throne and become King and Queen of England, have two school-aged children; Prince George and Princess Charlotte, ages 7 and 5 respectively.

Good Morning America reported that because of England’s third lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the royals will remain at home with their children. Prince Louis, aged 2, does not attend school.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that all schools will remain closed from Tuesday, January 5, until at least February reported The New York Times. Students will engage in remote learning during that time. During this period, Johnson told residents to stay at home unless they were an essential worker, and if they have to go out and buy food and medicine.

GMA reported that the couple has remained at Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, instead of returning to their Kensington Palace apartments amid the new lockdown.

George and Charlotte attend a private educational facility in London, Thomas’s Battersea School.

Aaron Chown / Getty Images

In May of this year, the twosome spoke about the challenges of parenting at this time during a Zoom call that appeared on the new BBC documentary Football, Prince William and Mental Health.

“The children have got such stamina, I don’t know how,” Kate said during an interview with the BBC said The Mirror.

“Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you’ve done on that day. So, you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end — they have had a lovely time — but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day, that’s for sure,” she joked.

Kate also discussed the ups and downs of being isolated and just how much information the couple shared with their kids regarding what was occurring around the world.

The mother of three shared during the interview that the brood has had some ups and downs during this period, just like other families. She said that her kids were aware of why they needed to remain at home but on the other hand, she and William did not reveal too much information as to not make the experience scary or overwhelming for them.

“I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in simple and age-appropriate ways,” she remarked.

The duo’s last public appearance with their brood was on December 11, 2020, when they attended a special pantomime performance at London’s Palladium Theatre, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the pandemic.