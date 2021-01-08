Kelsie Jean Smeby Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Tiny Apricot Bikini In Saucy Instagram Video

Kelsie Jean Smeby got pulses racing with her latest Instagram offering in the early hours of Friday morning. The brunette delighted her 782,0000 followers with a saucy video that had her strutting her hourglass curves to the tune of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Go Crazy” featuring Big Sean and 2 Chainz.

The model looked sensational in a two-piece swimming costume that left little to the imagination. The swimwear clung to her every curve and, as Kelsie explained in her caption, she could not photoshop this energy.

In the video, Kelsie digitally added a tropical backdrop to the clip. The background shows her in front of a blue ocean with a palm tree on the side. In her previous post, she was wearing the same outfit but was posing in her bathroom.

The 26-year-old wore a tiny apricot bikini that hugged her ample bust. The apricot color complemented her bronzed skin and appeared to add to her warm glow. The bikini top had straps that were wideset, allowing her to show off her décolletage. The straps tied together in the front, drawing even more attention to her voluptuous cleavage.

On her lower half, the influencer sported a thong. The minuscule bottoms were cut to show off her lean thighs and hips. She also showcased her pert booty in the skimpy number.

Kelsie’s abs were on display and she flaunted her midsection. Her petite waist emphasized her hourglass silhouette.

Kelsie wrapped a white towel around her head and cradled a champagne glass in her hand. She also wore a large pair of hoop earrings and a chic pair of dark sunglasses.

The video began with the bikini maven stood with her legs apart and tilted her hips to the side. She looked at the camera and swayed her hips provocatively. Kelsie took a sip from the champagne glass before turning her body in profile. She then saucily strutted off camera.

Her admirers smothered her with attention after she posted the clip. She has already garnered more than 3,000 likes from those who adored the offering. Many of her followers also complimented her in the comments section.

For one admirer, Kelsie’s post was the ultimate.

“Everything about this is flawless,” they wrote.

Another waxed lyrical about her beauty.

“My love, you have a beauty that hypnotizes and amazes me. It seems that you were an angel who stayed on earth. You look so magically sexy,” they gushed and added a flame emoji to underscore their sentiments.

A third Instagram user adored the snap and lavished her with praise.

“You’re on fire! Love the 2021 synergy,” they raved.