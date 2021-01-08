Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio Gets Soaking Wet In Skimpy Bikini While ‘Chasing Waterfalls’

The Portuguese lingerie model stunned in a new photo.

Sara Sampaio showed off her jaw-dropping supermodel curves on Instagram this week when she rocked a yellow bikini in an idyllic setting. The Victoria’s Secret Angel wowed in the stunning photo shared to her account on January 6, in which she perched on a thick branch next to a waterfall after seemingly taking a dip in the water.

Sara sat on the wooden structure and stretched both arms out as she flashed a huge smile. She put her flawless model curves on full show in the skimpy two-piece, which consisted of a yellow crop-style top with a square neckline which showcased her tanned décolletage.

She paired it with skimpy bottoms in the same color, which were barely visible due to her pose. They appeared to have thin strings over her hips, which she tied into bows, and sat low under her navel. They highlighted her long, tanned legs as she crossed her left ankle over her right while wearing black swim shoes.

Sara showed off her natural beauty with her long, brunette hair pulled into a topknot.

The 29-year-old Carga actress posed in a stunning location with a waterfall to her right and natural rock formations surrounding her. She perched above a pool of water with another thick piece of wood submerged underneath her.

She borrowed lyrics from TLC’s 1994 hit “Waterfalls” in the caption, and the comments section was full of praise for the Portuguese star.

“Wow!!! very beautiful!!!” one person commented, along with two red heart emoji.

“Haven’t you heard? DONT go chasing waterfalls!” another admirer jokingly replied, alongside a crying laughing face, referring to the song.

“Mi modelo favoritaaaaa,” another user commented in Spanish, which translates in English (via Google Translate) to “my favorite model.”

“So beautiful and gorgeous,” a fourth comment read.

The upload proved a big hit with her 7.5 million followers. It received more than 100,000 likes and over 305 comments.

Sara’s shared a lot of water-based content with her fans recently. Last month, she uploaded another stunning photo of herself at the beach in her workout gear as she took a dip in the ocean.

The model rocked a light purple crop top and skintight shorts. In that photo, she flashed a huge smile and displayed her glowing tan, with the shoreline behind her.

“A little jump in the ocean after a work out is the best! Too bad is cold where I am,” she teased in the caption.