Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio Gets Soaking Wet In Skimpy Bikini While ‘Chasing Waterfalls’

The Portuguese lingerie model stunned in a new photo.

Sara Sampaio showed off her jaw dropping supermodel curves on Instagram this week when she rocked a yellow bikini in an idyllic setting. The Victoria’s Secret Angel wowed in the stunning photo shared to her account on January 6 as she perched on a thick branch next to a waterfall after seemingly taking a dip in the water.

Sara sat on the wooden structure and stretched both arms out as she flashed a huge smile. She put her flawless model curves on full show in the skimpy two-piece, which was made up of a yellow crop-top style top with a square neck that showed off her tanned décolletage and slim waist.

She paired it with skimpy matching bottoms in the same color, which were barely visible due to her pose. They appeared to have thin strings over her hips, which she tied into bows, and sat low under her navel. They highlighted her long, tanned legs as she crossed her left ankle over her right while wearing black swim shoes.

Sara showed off her obvious natural beauty with her long, brunette hair pulled into a top knot.

The 29-year-old Carga actress posed in a stunning location with a rocky waterfall to her right and natural rock formations surrounding her. She perched above a pool of water with another thick piece of wood submerged underneath her.

She borrowed lyrics from TLC’s 1994 hit “Waterfalls” in the caption, while the comments section was full or praise for the Portuguese star.

“Wow!!! very beautiful!!!,” one person commented with two red heart emoji.

“Haven’t you heard? DONT go chasing waterfalls!,” another jokingly replied alongside a crying laughing face, referring to the song.

“Mi modelo favoritaaaaa,” another commented in Spanish, which translates in English (via Google Translate) to “my favorite model.”

“So beautiful and gorgeous,” a fourth comment read.

The upload proved a big hit with her 7.5 million followers. It received more than 100,000 likes and over 305 comments.

Sara’s shared a lot of water content with her fans recently. Last month, she shared another stunning photo of herself at the beach in her workout gear as she took a dip in the ocean.

The model rocked a light purple crop top and skintight shorts as she flashed a huge smile and her glowing tan with the shoreline behind her.

“A little jump in the ocean after a work out is the best! Too bad is cold where I am,” she teased in the caption.