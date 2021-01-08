Jennifer Lopez, 51, Flaunts Full Booty In Revealing Swimsuit While Paddleboarding

JLo showed off her world-famous curves on vacation.

Jennifer Lopez put her booty on full display in candid new photos as she enjoyed a sunny vacation to Turks and Caicos this week. The 51-year-old multi-hyphenate proved once again that age is nothing but a number as she hopped on a paddleboard in a revealing one-piece on January 6.

In new paparazzi snaps, which can be seen via The Daily Mail, Jennifer hopped on a green paddleboard and flaunted her jaw dropping curves in a skimpy black swimsuit. The star made her way along the water as she clutched the paddle with both hands. She kept her balance and stood upright, proudly showing off all of her toned derrière and lean legs in the Brazilian cut number.

The skintight one-piece featured a halterneck with a low-cut neckline that showed off her tanned décolletage and thin straps that criss-crossed over her back. It was high-cut to flash her tanned and toned hips and scooped low under her arms.

JLo let her natural beauty do all the talking as her blemish-free skin glowed. She wore her long hair up in a top knot and accessorized with large hoop earrings and several bracelets on both wrists.

Tom Pennington / Getty Images

After hopping off the board, Jennifer was photographed knee-deep in the ocean as she held her phone in front of her, seemingly to make a video call and take selfies.

The “In The Morning” hitmaker appeared to be in high spirits as she spent time with friends, with one pal also hitting the water in a bright green kayak, and made the most of her sunny day at the beach.

Jennifer enjoyed a few minutes by herself when she sat down on the sand with her legs crossed as she covered up in a long, flowy, white dress while seemingly meditating in front of the ocean. Jennifer was also snapped flashing a huge smile as she hugged a wooden column after making her way along the sand while barefoot to a sitting area.

The latest booty-baring snaps came shortly after JLo gave fans a peak at her pert buns in a sizzling snap posted to her Instagram account earlier this week. The mom of two stunned at the beach in a maroon two-piece as she flashed her sandy cheeks.

The snap was taken from a low angle and showed Jennifer adjusting the straps of her bottoms as she went a little incognito in a large designer sun hat and oversized sunglasses.