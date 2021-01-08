Lala Kent Reveals Plans For Baby No. 2 Three Months Before Her Daughter’s Due Date

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star has babies on the brain.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is ready for a second baby – and she hasn’t even given birth to her first one yet.

While out shopping with her fiancé Randall Emmett on Rodeo Drive, Lala briefly chatted with TooFab to reveal that while her April 2020 wedding to the film producer was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, she is focusing on planning something else.

“We’re just gonna make babies instead,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder said.

Last fall, Lala announced her pregnancy, then thrilled fans when a pink parachute popped out during a splashy skydiving gender reveal. The 30-year-old Bravo star, who is due with a daughter on April 5, added that after she has a second baby, their family will be complete.

“One more after this,” she said. “Yeah, I think we’ll be good after that.”

Fans of the celebrity couple know that Randall already has two daughters — London, 10 and Rylee, 7 — with his ex-wife Ambyr Childers, and that Lala is a loving stepmom to them.

The Vanderpump Rules beauty also dished that she has been craving sushi during her pregnancy but is frustrated because she can’t eat raw fish while pregnant.

Lala’s baby girl is due right around the same time as her Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay and Brittany Cartwright are due with their babies. The three moms-to-be have all shared photos and videos of their bumps, prompting some social media followers to compare the sizes of their bellies.

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

During a recent episode of her Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast, available here, the expectant mama revealed that her doctor recently expressed concern over the size of her daughter. Lala said that after an ultrasound, the doctor determined that her baby is measuring in the 10th percentile and should be closer to the 50th percentile.

The reality star admitted she flipped out over the update.

“Like, we’ve gone through an entire appointment with him telling me blood flow is awesome, heart looks great, brain is perfect, [and] everything is good. But when you hear your baby’s not growing properly, you’re like, ‘what is she not getting?'”

Lala admitted that the revelation about her baby’s size caused her to lose sleep over worry, but that she made sure to keep eating so she could help her little girl grow.

“The only thing I could think about for two weeks was feeding my child so that she becomes a f*cking watermelon,” Lala shared.

She added that while her daughter is destined to be on the small side, her doctor is no longer worried about Baby Emmett’s size.