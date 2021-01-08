Madison Woolley Flaunts Bombshell Booty In Thong Bikini While Posing At A Beach In Queensland

Madison Woolley gave fans something to talk about in a new Instagram post on Friday, January 8. The hot Australian model took to her feed to share a sizzling snapshot that showed her rocking a scanty, black thong bikini as she enjoyed a day at the beach.

While the front part of her set was not entirely visible in the snap, it could be seen in another Instagram upload. The top featured triangle cups that were tiny against her bust. The cups were padded, securing her buxom curves. The plunging neckline offered a generous view of her cleavage, and the thin straps that clung to her shoulders provided support for the piece. Notably, the swimwear had extra long strings and were crisscrossed over her midriff and tied around her back.

She wore a matching bottom that perfectly fit her slender frame. The waistband highlighted the curves of her hips and the thong perfectly showcased her perky booty. It also boasted a low-cut waistline that helped accentuate her toned midsection. The thong had thin straps tied on the sides of her hips, and the high leg cuts displayed plenty of skin around her groin area.

The image featured Madison standing on the fine, white sand at the beach. According to the geotag, she was at Noosa, Queensland. Although blurry, the scenery around her revealed incredible views of the sea and the bright blue sky.

Despite the lovely background, many viewers were more focused on her incredibly toned figure and cheeky display.

Madison stood with her backside directed to the camera, as her pert derriere became the main focus of the shot. She raised her left hand to the side of her face and brought her other hand over her chest. The hottie directed her upper body to face the camera, looking straight into the lens with a smile on her face. Her flawless skin appeared radiant in the shot.

For the occasion, Madison opted to wear a pair of dainty gold earrings and a bangle. She parted her short, blond locks in the center and tucked some sections behind her ears.

The influencer wrote a short caption, wherein she shared that she was having a “Summer break.”

In just a few hours of upload, the new share quickly gained more than 8,000 likes and over 90 comments. Fans dropped emoji and messages in the comments section. A lot of followers gushed over her daring display, and many of them also told her how sexy she looked. Several others struggled on how to express their thoughts about the photo, opting to drop a mix of emoji instead.

“Those buns are perfect!” gushed an admirer.

“Wow! A very beautiful woman with a hot body,” wrote another fan.