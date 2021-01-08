Abby Dowse Flashes Perky Booty In A Skimpy Thong & Semi-Sheer Top At The Beach

Aussie bombshell Abby Dowse teased fans with booty in her most recent Instagram share on Friday morning, displaying her perky assets in a skimpy bikini bottom while soaking up some sun at the beach. The 31-year-old bared her buns in a white thong, which she paired with a coordinating semi-sheer top that she coquettishly pulled up, exposing her lower back and giving her audience an eyeful of her toned posterior.

Abby appeared to be braless under the revealing top, which featured a v-shaped neckline that bared a lot of skin. The number clung tightly to her body, emphasizing her chest and midsection, and was slightly pulled down her shoulder for an even sultrier look. It had long, fitted sleeves that reached halfway down her forearm, allowing her dainty bracelet to be seen. A glimpse of her midriff was visible between the top and the mid-rise bottoms, which sported spaghetti side straps that came up above her hips, accentuating her waist.

The model’s fit, gym-honed figure was perfectly displayed in the seductive ensemble, which also flattered her flawless tan. Her glowing bronze was further emphasized by the sunlight pouring over her body and face, which lent a sexy sheen to her supple skin.

The blond beauty glanced over her shoulder with smoldering eyes, pursing her lips in a seductive expression as she parted her legs. She raised her hand to her forehead, showing off the statement ring on her index finger. A playful breeze tousled her golden locks, which were swept to the side, spilling down her back in an unruly fashion. The photo was cropped just above the knee, spotlighting her rounded backside and voluptuous thighs. A tranquil seascape made the perfect backdrop for Abby’s beauty, consisting of frothy waves washing over a sandy shore under a bright, blue sky.

The titillating upload came with equally tantalizing news, as Abby announced the launch of her eponymous website, where fans can expect to see more scorching photoshoots like this one. The hottie attributed the snap to professional photographer Rocky Batchelor, disclosing that the pair have collaborated on two photo galleries that are already live on her site.

Her online admirers seemed thrilled by the news, flocking to the comments section of the post to congratulate the model.

“Congrats! And what a great pic to announce it with,” read one of the many messages of appreciation left under the suggestive snap.

“Legit don’t think I’ve ever signed up for anything quicker,” quipped another follower. “This [is] the best day ever,” they added.

As always, fans were impressed by Abby’s captivating display of curves, rewarding the upload with more than 10,500 likes in the first our. The smoking-hot look also earned her upward of 250 comments from her supporters.

“Wow girl one of my fave pics of you,” said one person.

“Cover girl [heart-eyes emoji] you look absolutely amazing,” chimed in another smitten fan, trailed by a string of flames.